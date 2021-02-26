Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 26, 2021

Umar Akmal's 18-month ban reduced to one year, cricketer fined Rs4.25m

Dawn.com | AFP | APPublished February 26, 2021Updated February 26, 2021 01:58pm
Umar Akmal will be allowed to return to competitive cricket after serving his sentence and undergoing a rehabilitation programme. — AFP/File
Umar Akmal will be allowed to return to competitive cricket after serving his sentence and undergoing a rehabilitation programme. — AFP/File

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reduced the ban on cricketer Umar Akmal to 12 months and fined him Rs 4.25 million for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) anti-corruption code.

Akmal was suspended in February 2020 for failing to report details of corrupt approaches made to him just before the start of the fifth Pakistan Super League.

The verdict from the Lausanne-based body will likely come as a relief for the troubled batsman with a history of disciplinary issues that has earned him a string of fines and bans during his career.

“It's a big relief for Umar,” the cricketer's brother Kamran told AFP. “He wants to play cricket and return to the field.”

The court announced its decision on the appeals filed by the PCB and Akmal against the order of the independent adjudicator, a statement by the cricket board said.

The CAS also refused to return two mobile phones to Akmal which are currently in the PCB's possession for a separate investigation. The CAS noted the PCB had the authority to do so according to the its anti-corruption code, said the statement.

"Akmal [...] will now be eligible to reintegrate into competitive cricket subject to deposits of fine of Rs4.25m and undergoing the programme of rehabilitation under the PCB anti-corruption code," said the statement.

“The PCB once again urges and remind[s] all participants to abide by their duty and promptly report any approaches to the anti-corruption offices and help themselves as well as the anti-corruption unit effort to eliminate the anathema of fixing.”

Akmal emerged on the international cricket scene with a hundred in his first Test in New Zealand in 2009.

He has so far played 16 Tests, 121 one-day internationals, as well as 84 Twenty20 internationals.

But his career has been bridled by disciplinary problems, including an arrest after scuffling with a traffic warden in 2014.

The batsman was also sent home after he failed a fitness test ahead of 2017 Champions Trophy in England and has been hit with various fines over the years.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Optimist
Feb 26, 2021 02:17pm
The three penalty was harsh as Umar Akmal didn’t take the bribe but failed to report to the proper authority.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr Sarfraz
Feb 26, 2021 02:19pm
After a failed career and poor discipline, he will still get a chance to play cricket. This is a clear evidence that Kemal has insiders backing. If it was a player from Singh, that would be the end of it.
Reply Recommend 0
dr Kashif Habib
Feb 26, 2021 02:24pm
welcome back... fixing is waiting for u
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Feb 26, 2021 02:26pm
Pakistan players should not be punished for cheating. It does naturally to them.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 26, 2021 02:34pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Vaccine uptake
26 Feb 2021

Vaccine uptake

The reasons for refusal need to be carefully recorded.

Editorial

Terrorist’s escape
Updated 26 Feb 2021

Terrorist’s escape

It is not clear how many military personnel were involved in this incident and what the investigation into their actions revealed.
26 Feb 2021

Penalising filers

THE FBR has decided to penalise taxpayers filing their returns late. Apparently, these filers will be required to ...
26 Feb 2021

Corporal punishment

FOR a child born in our society, the cycle of violence begins early. The first taste of violence often comes at the...
IHK & human rights
Updated 25 Feb 2021

IHK & human rights

If India continues to be pampered and the Kashmiris’ plight ignored, peace in South Asia will remain a distant dream.
25 Feb 2021

A better law

THAT the Sindh Police has taken an initiative to bring improvements to the criminal justice system is a positive...
25 Feb 2021

Power breakdown report

A NEPRA inquiry into last month’s power breakdown that left almost the entire country without electricity for up ...