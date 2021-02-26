Dawn Logo

US strikes 'Iranian-backed militant' site in Syria: Pentagon

AFPPublished February 26, 2021Updated February 26, 2021 12:44pm
US authorities say strikes were carried out on President Biden's instructions in response to recent attacks on US troops in Iraq. — Reuters/File
The United States military struck facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran-backed armed groups on Thursday, saying President Joe Biden's new administration was sending Tehran a message after recent rocket attacks on US troop locations in Iraq.

In its first military action against Iran-backed groups since Biden became president five weeks ago, the US Defence Department said it had carried out airstrikes at a Syria-Iraq border control point used by those groups, destroying "multiple facilities".

“At President Biden's direction, US military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilised by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria,” said spokesman John Kirby in a statement.

“These strikes were authorised in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel,” he said.

17 reported killed

Kirby did not say whether there were any casualties in Thursday's attack.

But the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 17 people were killed after the strike hit three trucks loaded with munitions coming from Iraq near the Syrian city of Bukamal.

The group said all the dead were from Iraq's state-sponsored Hashed al-Shaabi force, the umbrella group over many small militias that allegedly have ties to Iran.

Kirby said the location was used by Kataeb Hezbollah and Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, two armed Iraqi militants groups under Hashed al-Shaabi.

Reprisal for rocket attacks

The US action followed three rocket attacks on facilities in Iraq used by United States and coalition forces fighting the militant Islamic State group.

One of those strikes, on a military complex in the Kurdish region's capital Arbil on February 15, killed a civilian and a foreign contractor working with coalition forces, and injured several US contractors and a soldier.

The attacks in Iraq laid down a challenge to the new Biden administration just as it opened a door to resumed negotiations with Tehran over its alleged nuclear weapons programme.

Last week, the administration offered talks with Iran led by European allies as it sought to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, left on the brink of collapse after the previous government of President Donald Trump withdrew from it.

But the administration has also made clear it would not brook “malign activities” in the region by Iran.

Iran is believed to be searching for an opportunity to avenge the US assassination of top general Qasem Soleimani one year ago.

Soleimani, a senior officer in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, was Tehran's key liaison to allied groups and figures in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and elsewhere in the region.

He was killed in a US drone strike just as he arrived in Baghdad for meetings with top Iraqi officials.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday the US would “hold Iran responsible for the actions of its proxies that attack Americans” but would not “lash out” and risk destabilising Iraq.

Kirby called Thursday's strikes “proportionate” and said it “was conducted together with diplomatic measures”, including consultation with US partners in the anti-IS coalition.

“The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel,” he said.

“At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq,” he added.

Comments (8)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
HKG
Feb 26, 2021 12:01pm
Good job USA. Keep up the good work.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajendra Rattu
Feb 26, 2021 12:05pm
Here we go again. No soft stand can be expected for muslims from new US President, Biden.
Reply Recommend 0
Fact checker
Feb 26, 2021 12:06pm
Trumps gone and attacks are back
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 26, 2021 12:07pm
Its not relevant if they are iranian backed or some other country, its important is they are outlaw and militant who need to handle strictly same as Modi did in Kashmir
Reply Recommend 0
Balakot
Feb 26, 2021 12:08pm
When it comes to muslims, China and US act very similar
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Feb 26, 2021 12:12pm
Most analysts predict that Biden administration will talk peace but will be far more active militarily in foreign lands as compared to Trump administration.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Feb 26, 2021 12:13pm
Here we go again
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Feb 26, 2021 12:14pm
Had predicted that the moment Boden comes, American establishment will get free hand to start killing Muslims Trump with all bad points kept this military/industrial collusion in check
Reply Recommend 0

