Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 26, 2021

Justice Isa seeks live telecast of hearings on review petitions

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 26, 2021Updated February 26, 2021 07:49am
Justice Isa said that the prayer had been made in the best interest of justice and that court proceedings were broadcast in a number of countries. — Photo courtesy SC website/File
Justice Isa said that the prayer had been made in the best interest of justice and that court proceedings were broadcast in a number of countries. — Photo courtesy SC website/File

ISLAMABAD: As the Supreme Court is all set to commence hearing of review petitions in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case from March 1, the judge on Thursday filed an application seeking a directive that the Pakistan Television Corporation be directed to broadcast live proceedings of the hearings.

A 10-judge bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Jusitce Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan will start hearing of a set of review petitions in the Justice Isa case.

In the application, Justice Isa pleaded that the apex court should order the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to issue written instructions to all private channels that they could not be restrained from broadcasting the court proceedings or live streaming of the proceedings.

Justice Isa said that the prayer had been made in the best interest of justice and that court proceedings were broadcast in a number of countries.

Argues it will correct public perception as a false propaganda campaign was launched against him

He regretted that immediately after the president sent the reference against him to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), its contents were broadcast on television and published in the newspapers besides an unrelenting false propaganda campaign was launched against him by accusing him of not complying with the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, not paying income tax, possessing unaccounted for wealth and buying properties abroad in the names of his wife and children.

As a judge of the Supreme Court, he pleaded that he was handicapped and unlike any other citizen could not hold a press conference to rebut or respond to the allegations. The official respondents with their iron grip on the media had also ensured that the contents of his filings were neither broadcast nor published, he added.

The tactics employed by the official respondents ensured that a negative public opinion was formed about him and his family, Justice Isa said.

He said he had expected that the SJC or the chief justice, who was the chairman of the council, would stop public humiliation of a brother judge but, much to his dismay, that did not happen and the council contributed to his defamation.

Whether he survived as a judge or not, his reputation had been tarnished by the actions of the official respondents and the SJC, Justice Isa argued. There were innumerable adverse and, at times, abusive comments, observations and tweets on the social media made on the assumption that the petitioner was dishonest and had accumulated ill-gotten wealth.

The petitioner alleged that the official respondents leaked the presidential reference to the media, spread falsehood and leaned on the media not to publish his replies and thus influenced public opinion.

According to Justice Isa, at this juncture the irreparable harm already caused to him cannot be undone, irrespective of the unanimous decision of this court and the decision to follow on the pending review petition(s).

However, to restore a semblance of balance and to correct the public perception… all future proceedings in the petitioner’s case may be directed to be broadcast live or live streamed.

Broadcasting or live streaming of court proceedings would be an affirmation of his fundamental and constitutional rights, he said.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali
Feb 26, 2021 08:22am
The request will probably go unanswered but he has conveyed his point.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Vaccine uptake
26 Feb 2021

Vaccine uptake

The reasons for refusal need to be carefully recorded.

Editorial

Terrorist’s escape
Updated 26 Feb 2021

Terrorist’s escape

It is not clear how many military personnel were involved in this incident and what the investigation into their actions revealed.
26 Feb 2021

Penalising filers

THE FBR has decided to penalise taxpayers filing their returns late. Apparently, these filers will be required to ...
26 Feb 2021

Corporal punishment

FOR a child born in our society, the cycle of violence begins early. The first taste of violence often comes at the...
IHK & human rights
Updated 25 Feb 2021

IHK & human rights

If India continues to be pampered and the Kashmiris’ plight ignored, peace in South Asia will remain a distant dream.
25 Feb 2021

A better law

THAT the Sindh Police has taken an initiative to bring improvements to the criminal justice system is a positive...
25 Feb 2021

Power breakdown report

A NEPRA inquiry into last month’s power breakdown that left almost the entire country without electricity for up ...