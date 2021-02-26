Dawn Logo

Stable Afghanistan in interest of Pakistan: FM

APPPublished February 26, 2021Updated February 26, 2021 07:52am
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser receives Mohammed Omer Daudzai, the Afghan president’s Special Representative for Pakistan, at Parliament House on Thursday.—APP
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser receives Mohammed Omer Daudzai, the Afghan president's Special Representative for Pakistan, at Parliament House on Thursday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while reiterating that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan, has emphasised Islamabad’s consistent support for the Afghan peace process.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressed that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

The foreign minister expressed these views while talking to Mohammed Omer Daudzai, special representative of the Afghan president, who called on him here on Thursday. He noted the recent high-level visits between the two countries and hoped that these exchanges would help strengthen bilateral cooperation, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Mr Qureshi underlined that the continuing incidents of violence inside Afghanistan served to undermine the progress achieved in the Afghan peace process.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2021

Brownman
Feb 26, 2021 08:07am
No one wants dollars going out of Afghanistan. Perhaps not even the Taliban, else their game would be over too.
Give Us Another Loan
Feb 26, 2021 08:09am
Of course. So stop unstablising activities
Baazigar
Feb 26, 2021 08:10am
Who disturbed Afghanistan ?
Raj
Feb 26, 2021 08:12am
Pakistan needs to be stable first.
Pashto
Feb 26, 2021 08:17am
Stable pakistan is not in the interest for this man.
