Stable Afghanistan in interest of Pakistan: FM

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser receives Mohammed Omer Daudzai, the Afghan president’s Special Representative for Pakistan, at Parliament House on Thursday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while reiterating that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan, has emphasised Islamabad’s consistent support for the Afghan peace process.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressed that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

The foreign minister expressed these views while talking to Mohammed Omer Daudzai, special representative of the Afghan president, who called on him here on Thursday. He noted the recent high-level visits between the two countries and hoped that these exchanges would help strengthen bilateral cooperation, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Mr Qureshi underlined that the continuing incidents of violence inside Afghanistan served to undermine the progress achieved in the Afghan peace process.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2021