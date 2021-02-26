Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 26, 2021

China declares victory in tackling poverty

AFPPublished February 26, 2021Updated February 26, 2021 08:51am
BEIJING: Attendees applaud during the ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday.—AP
BEIJING: Attendees applaud during the ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday.—AP

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday declared his country had achieved the “human miracle” of eliminating extreme poverty, though questions continue to surround the Communist Party’s criteria for making the claim.

In a glitzy ceremony in Beijing, Xi bestowed medals on officials from rural communities, some wearing traditional ethnic-minority attire, and promised to share this “Chinese example” with other developing nations.

“No other country can lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty in such a short time,” Xi said.

“A human miracle has been created that will go down in history.” China last year claimed it had achieved its long-trumpeted goal of lifting all of its people above a poverty line of $2.30 in daily income.

President Xi terms it ‘human miracle’

That is slightly above the World Bank’s lowest threshold of $1.90, but below what is recommended for higher income countries.

The World Bank says China has lifted more than 800 million people out of extreme poverty since turning to market reforms in the 1970s, after decades of state planning and ill-advised Maoist campaigns that had stifled the economy.

China is now “providing help to developing countries” still struggling with poverty, Xi said.

In 2015, Xi vowed to eradicate extreme poverty by 2020, a pillar of the Communist Party’s goal to build a “moderately prosperous society” by the 100th anniversary of its founding later this year.

Ahead of the deadline, the government poured billions of yuan into infrastructure like roads and modern apartment buildings, and offered tax incentives and subsidies to impoverished rural communities.

The standard of living in China has indeed changed dramatically since the 1970s, with hundreds of millions living consumer lifestyles that past generations could not have imagined.

But Beijing’s claims have met with scepticism.

Critics have pointed to the relatively low poverty line, claims of corruption cases linked to poverty funds, and perennial questions over whether official data is massaged to meet party political objectives.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Feb 26, 2021 08:53am
India declares failure. In tackling ANY problem.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 26, 2021 08:54am
China eliminating poverty. India eliminating the poor. Whole country weeping.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 26, 2021 08:55am
Meanwhile, tale of India's failures continues. Now traders join protesting farmers and unemployed youth to stage 'Bharat Bandh', complete businesses shut down. And they are told "external enemies" are sinking their ship!
Reply Recommend 0
Leg before vibration
Feb 26, 2021 08:58am
Good This is first time china claim World believe it.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 26, 2021 09:33am
The World Bank says China has lifted more than 800 million people out of extreme poverty China has uplifted 800m out of poverty while India has sunk 800m into poverty.
Reply Recommend 0
Leg before vibration
Feb 26, 2021 09:47am
Watchdog bite again and again
Reply Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Feb 26, 2021 09:54am
Making other countries poor. Mainly N Korea, Pakistan and African countries.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Vaccine uptake
26 Feb 2021

Vaccine uptake

The reasons for refusal need to be carefully recorded.

Editorial

Terrorist’s escape
Updated 26 Feb 2021

Terrorist’s escape

It is not clear how many military personnel were involved in this incident and what the investigation into their actions revealed.
26 Feb 2021

Penalising filers

THE FBR has decided to penalise taxpayers filing their returns late. Apparently, these filers will be required to ...
26 Feb 2021

Corporal punishment

FOR a child born in our society, the cycle of violence begins early. The first taste of violence often comes at the...
IHK & human rights
Updated 25 Feb 2021

IHK & human rights

If India continues to be pampered and the Kashmiris’ plight ignored, peace in South Asia will remain a distant dream.
25 Feb 2021

A better law

THAT the Sindh Police has taken an initiative to bring improvements to the criminal justice system is a positive...
25 Feb 2021

Power breakdown report

A NEPRA inquiry into last month’s power breakdown that left almost the entire country without electricity for up ...