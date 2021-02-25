Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 25, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Sri Lanka visit may foster strategic partnership

Anadolu AgencyPublished February 25, 2021Updated February 25, 2021 08:40pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday on the second day of his official visit to Sri Lanka. — Anadolu Agency
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday on the second day of his official visit to Sri Lanka. — Anadolu Agency

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden visit to Sri Lanka this week is part of Pakistan’s proactive strategy aimed at engaging South Asian countries amid worsening ties with longtime rival India, experts say.

The two-day visit, they believe, could turn into a strategic partnership if the island nation accepts Islamabad’s invitation to join the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The two countries have agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in diverse areas, including trade and tourism through enhanced connectivity.

“This visit has its own significance as it took place at a time when diplomatic relations between Colombo and New Delhi are strained," Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui, a former Pakistani diplomat, told Anadolu Agency. "At the same time, India has left no stone unturned to isolate Pakistan regionally and internationally."

Both nations, he said, have several commonalities, which strengthen the chances of enhanced cooperation, especially in trade and defence.

“Both are victims of terrorism and have dealt with it effectively, if not fully overcome,” he said, referring to Sri Lanka’s 26-year civil war, as well as Pakistan’s war against militancy following the United States invasion of neighbouring Afghanistan in 2002.

“Pakistan’s interaction with Sri Lanka at this juncture will send a message that it is not isolated, but internationally and regionally very much relevant,” argued Siddiqui, whose last assignment was to serve as Pakistan’s high commissioner to Bangladesh.

Islamabad and Colombo enjoy warm relations, with particularly close military training cooperation during the later stages of Sri Lanka's conflict with the separatist Tamil Tigers, which ended in 2009. The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam was demanding a separate state for ethnic minority Tamils in the country's north and east.

Sri Lanka was also a part of the Aman-21, a multinational naval exercise hosted by Pakistan in the Arabian Sea earlier this month.

Read: Pakistan offers $50m credit line to Sri Lanka for defence ties

Abdul Khalique Ali, a Karachi-based political analyst, said India has tried its best to isolate Pakistan by weakening the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, a regional intergovernmental organisation of South Asian states, and creating sub-groups like the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, excluding Pakistan. “This visit signals it has failed," he said.

Balancing act

Ties between New Delhi and Colombo remain strained as the former demands implementation of the 13th Amendment of Sri Lanka’s Constitution to ensure devolution of power in its Tamil-majority provinces.

Signed in 1987, the law was the outcome of a bilateral accord to improve relations between Tamils and the majority Sinhalese.

Several ministers of Sri Lanka’s Buddhist-nationalist government publicly oppose its implementation, saying the agreement is no longer valid.

Siddiqui said Colombo cannot pull something extra out of its bag to align itself with Islamabad against New Delhi.

“By and large, Sri Lanka will maintain a balanced approach vis-à-vis India and Pakistan. Although it cannot deny the largeness of India, it did not take dictation from New Delhi against other smaller nations,” he said, adding that Colombo may consider joining CPEC.

Seconding the argument, Ali said Sri Lanka is balancing its ties and "doesn't want to rile up India", which had initially armed the Tamil rebels.

Sri Lanka is under pressure from rights groups for alleged human rights violations during the civil war that killed thousands of people. Last month, United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet called for an International Criminal Court investigation.

"This visit is a message to India as Sri Lanka needs China and Pakistan’s diplomatic support on this matter," he said.

Routine visit

Maliha Zeba Khan, an assistant professor of International Relations at the University of Modern Languages Islamabad, however, said there is no connection between Imran’s visit and soured relations between Sri Lanka and India.

“India and Sri Lanka have a historical relationship. Sometimes strained, sometimes good," she told Anadolu Agency.

She also ruled out the possibility of the South Asian country's inclusion in CPEC as it is already a part of the BRI. “We should consider it a routine visit, considering the fact Pakistan and Sri Lanka have been good friends."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Joe
Feb 25, 2021 08:50pm
if the island nation accepts Islamabad’s invitation to join the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative " And how ? By building a Adams Bridge across Arabian sea?I think IK had forgotten that SL has already burnt her bridge first by taking loan from China ( just like Pakistan) and then since it could not repay loan ,had to lease out Hambantota Port to China for 99 years.Remember Gwadar could be next.
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Feb 25, 2021 09:00pm
Sri Lanka was also a part of the Aman-21, a multinational naval exercise hosted by Pakistan in the Arabian Sea earlier this month."" Oh yes,I did hear about SL band representing SL in that 49 nation Naval execerise.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 25, 2021 09:07pm
@Joe, And how ? By building a Adams Bridge across Arabian sea' We will use same bridge India was going to use for Chabar.
Reply Recommend 0
IndianReader
Feb 25, 2021 09:12pm
Priority is to find the $50Mn promised.
Reply Recommend 0
Leg before vibration
Feb 25, 2021 09:17pm
CPEC is a road not corridor Road use by only china
Reply Recommend 0
Ben
Feb 25, 2021 09:20pm
IK and his Convoy is on vacation in SL. Not a single agreement, MOU or treaty signed. Wasted tax payers money.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Viral violence
Updated 25 Feb 2021

Viral violence

How many more brutal videos must be uploaded for us to put an end to torture?
The political chessboard
Updated 24 Feb 2021

The political chessboard

It is now hard for the PTI to defend itself from the opposition’s onslaught.

Editorial

IHK & human rights
Updated 25 Feb 2021

IHK & human rights

If India continues to be pampered and the Kashmiris’ plight ignored, peace in South Asia will remain a distant dream.
25 Feb 2021

A better law

THAT the Sindh Police has taken an initiative to bring improvements to the criminal justice system is a positive...
25 Feb 2021

Power breakdown report

A NEPRA inquiry into last month’s power breakdown that left almost the entire country without electricity for up ...
Return of militancy
Updated 24 Feb 2021

Return of militancy

Extremism is a hydra-headed monster that needs a sustained, multifaceted approach to vanquish.
24 Feb 2021

FDI decrease

THE more permanent and non-debt-creating FDI inflows to Pakistan have shrunk by a whopping 27pc to a meagre $1.1bn ...
24 Feb 2021

Myanmar protests

THE protests against Myanmar’s Feb 1 military coup have refused to die down, with hundreds of thousands of people...