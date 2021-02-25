Dawn Logo

PM Imran urges global community to take 'quick, concrete' steps to control illicit financial flows

Dawn.comPublished February 25, 2021Updated February 25, 2021 08:05pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the launch of the final report of the High-Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Development Agenda on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the international community to take "quick, concrete" steps to stem the flow of illicit money from developing countries to tax havens and to ensure the return of stolen assets, saying that it could have a "transformational impact" on their development prospects.

These steps should include a commitment by countries that were currently acting as tax havens to "immediately and unconditionally return all foreign assets that are shown to be stolen or whose legitimacy cannot be explained".

The prime minister made these remarks while speaking at the virtual launch of the final report of the High-Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Development Agenda (FACTI panel).

He referred to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) proposal to freeze and return the unexplained assets of foreign politically exposed persons, saying it was "worthy of consideration".

He also suggested several steps the United Nations could take such as initiating "negotiations on the new international tax corporation and anti-money laundering legal instruments like the Convention on Corruption, adopt common principles identified by the FACTI panel that would apply to all financial transactions and establish a UN coordination, adjudication and mediation mechanism on illicit financial flows".

Prime Minister Imran began his speech by outlining the heavy cost developing countries had paid due to illicit financial outflows, sharing that $7 trillion in stolen assets was parked in financial tax haven countries.

"The flight of these vast resources from developing countries is the fundamental cause of their underdevelopment, poverty, inequality and political instability."

The prime minister reminded the world community that during the presentation of the FACTI panel's interim report in September last year, he had suggested several global policy actions including the immediate return of stolen assets, penalties on the financial institutions, lawyers, accountants and other enablers of corruption crime and tax evasion, disclosure of beneficial ownership of companies, a global minimum corporate tax, fair digital taxation, review and revision of unequal investment treaties and a coherent mechanism for monitoring illicit financial flows set up under the UN.

He expressed satisfaction that these suggestions were reflected in the panel's final report launched today.

The premier termed the illicit flow of money as a "systemic problem" that would require a systemic solution and could not be resolved through "piecemeal and cosmetic" actions.

"The magnitude of the illicit financial flows is staggering. If recovered and returned, they could have a transformational impact on the development prospects of the developing countries," he noted.

Sharing some points from the report, the premier said that the return of the stolen money could "enable the developing countries to eradicate poverty, reduce inequalities, build back better after the Covid crisis, address climate change and strengthen human rights".

He revealed the three-point plan proposed by the FACTI panel and endorsed it.

According to the plan:

  1. International values of honesty and integrity should be applied to all financial transactions.
  2. Policy frameworks should be strengthened.
  3. Relevant institutions dealing with illicit financial flows should be reformed and reinforced.

Prime Minister Imran suggested the regulation of national and cross-border transactions through a value-based system encompassing accountability, transparency, legitimacy, fairness, inclusion, and equity.

"These values should be reflected in all national and international financial instruments, institutions and transactions and particularly in those bodies that address illicit financial flows [...] Global financial governance must improve," he emphasised.

He also called for policies on the illicit flow of money to be implemented in a coherent manner by national and international bodies, adding that these institutions should be inclusive and representative.

"They should not be used as instruments of pressure and coercion against developing countries," he cautioned.

Prime Minister Imran suggested that a UN-guided forum should "coordinate [with] all bodies [dealing] with technical, legal and political aspects of illicit financial flows, adding that the forum should also incorporate a mechanism to adjudicate and mediate disputes on issues relating to illicit financial flows.

He called on the world community to act on the recommendations of the FACTI panel's report, saying Pakistan would be "happy to join in proposing" its adoption by the UN Economic and Social Council and the General Assembly.

"Pakistan would work actively with all like-minded countries to realise these vital objectives," he added.

TimeToMovveOn
Feb 25, 2021 08:19pm
This is what the FATF has been telling you. Are you listening?
Reply Recommend 0
India
Feb 25, 2021 08:20pm
I hav couple of overseas company they are not avoid tax.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Feb 25, 2021 08:22pm
IK seems to be living in a parallel world.
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Feb 25, 2021 08:27pm
That is an admission of failure that Pakistan cannot stop the flow of illicit money thru its borders, and asking for other countries to stop it.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Feb 25, 2021 08:29pm
PM Imran Khan is absolutely right. Pak is the greatest victim of money laundering, carried out in past by corrupt elite rulers, through illicit channels monies were transferred to tax free safe heavens like Panama, Swiss accounts, Dubai, and London. International comity of nations mustn’t allow doubtful dubious investments in their territories. Recently Pak is a role model for strict flawless exchange regulations being in place, only legal transactions allowed, zero tolerance to violations.
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Feb 25, 2021 08:35pm
Have you heard about FATF?
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Feb 25, 2021 08:43pm
PMIK should declare his assets at market value and set an example before preaching. We have to address our problems first before asking others help. Take steps to comply with FATF, all ills of this nation will be solved. Illicit money flow will be automatically stopped!
Reply Recommend 0
True Indian
Feb 25, 2021 08:43pm
Who is this so called global community to whom this IK always urges? From whom he exactly seeks his urge to be fulfilled?
Reply Recommend 0
Mashaal (Amsterdam)
Feb 25, 2021 08:45pm
Does he understand that no wealth can leave the country unless supported by domestic banks. Also he needs to know that all tax havens are not illegal
Reply Recommend 0
Leg before vibration
Feb 25, 2021 08:53pm
UN want donation not a free speech
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
Feb 25, 2021 08:55pm
Laughable statements every day...dear sir that is what FATF is asking you to do...
Reply Recommend 0
Logic
Feb 25, 2021 08:55pm
First show your commitment, urging others doesn't work.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Feb 25, 2021 09:03pm
@True Indian, let me expound your knowledge. These are western countries e.g England, Switzerland, USA and some middle eastern. Got it!
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Feb 25, 2021 09:19pm
Europe is happy with commonwealth money and ofcourse black money. This is nothing new!
Reply Recommend 0

