Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 25, 2021

India's health workers balk at taking homegrown Covid-19 vaccine

ReutersPublished February 25, 2021Updated February 25, 2021 02:59pm
A woman carrying a child walks inside a railway station amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, February 23. — Reuters
A woman carrying a child walks inside a railway station amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, February 23. — Reuters

India is struggling to convince its health and frontline workers to take a homegrown Covid-19 vaccine controversially approved without late-stage efficacy data, government data showed on Thursday, days ahead of a wider rollout.

The country has the world’s second-highest number of Covid-19 infections after the United States, with cases recently surging as mask wearing declined and states eased social distancing measures. A lack of confidence in a homegrown vaccine could prevent India from meeting its target of vaccinating 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August.

India has vaccinated more than 10.5m health and frontline workers since beginning its immunisation campaign on January 16.

But only 1.2m, or about 11 per cent, of them have taken Covaxin, the locally-developed vaccine from Bharat Biotech, while the remaining 9.4m have used the vaccine licensed from AstraZeneca, according to the government’s Co-Win online platform used to track the vaccination drive.

India’s federal government has so far ordered 10m doses of Covaxin and 21m doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca shot. The government says it has received at least 5.5m Covaxin doses.

“It’s all because of the initial discussion about how [Covaxin] was only an experimental vaccine, how it had not completed the Phase III trial,” said Dr Subhash Salunkhe, who advises the Maharashtra state government on vaccine strategy.

“These things created doubts in the minds of people, resulting in lesser acceptance. The availability is not a concern at this juncture.”

However, India’s Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday attributed the lower uptake of Covaxin to Bharat Biotech’s limited production capacity compared to that of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine producer, which is making the AstraZeneca shot for low and medium-income countries.

“We have found that in proportion to the quantity of vaccine available with us, [Covaxin's] offtake is fairly satisfactory,” told a news conference.

His ministry did not respond to a request seeking comment on the latest figures showing that only about 12pc of the ordered doses had been administered.

Earlier this month, Chhattisgarh, an opposition-ruled state of 32m people, told the federal government it would not use Covaxin until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial. Epidemiologist and public health experts have also criticised the Covaxin approval as rushed.

Bharat Biotech has said efficacy data from the trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers will be out soon. The company, along with India’s drug regulator, says the vaccine is safe and effective based on early and intermediate studies.

Bharat Biotech did not immediately comment on the lower uptake of its vaccine.

Cases rising

The government is trying to expedite vaccinations as cases have surged, especially in Maharashtra in the west and the southern state of Kerala, possibly as they have reopened suburban trains and schools.

Mask-wearing and social distancing have also largely vanished, with big events like international cricket matches being played in front of tens of thousands of spectators hardly following any Covid-19 rules.

India reported 16,738 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the highest daily jump in a month, health ministry data showed on Thursday, raising the total to 11.05m.

More than half of the new cases were in Maharashtra, India’s richest state and home to its financial capital Mumbai, which reported a record high of 8,807 cases on Wednesday.

Deaths across the country rose by 138, also the highest in a month, taking the total to 156,705.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 25, 2021 03:03pm
They are 100 percent right but unfortunately, in the corridors of power and influence at Old and New Delhi led by racist, bigot, prejudiced, liar, biased and wicked Modi and his fascist, cruel, corrupt, cunning, crooked and criminal R.S.S. and BJP cronies, who cares?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 25, 2021 03:05pm
Practically, nothing of importance is functioning properly in Modi's India.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 25, 2021 03:06pm
Zero confidence in Made in India.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Viral violence
Updated 25 Feb 2021

Viral violence

How many more brutal videos must be uploaded for us to put an end to torture?
The political chessboard
Updated 24 Feb 2021

The political chessboard

It is now hard for the PTI to defend itself from the opposition’s onslaught.

Editorial

IHK & human rights
Updated 25 Feb 2021

IHK & human rights

If India continues to be pampered and the Kashmiris’ plight ignored, peace in South Asia will remain a distant dream.
25 Feb 2021

A better law

THAT the Sindh Police has taken an initiative to bring improvements to the criminal justice system is a positive...
25 Feb 2021

Power breakdown report

A NEPRA inquiry into last month’s power breakdown that left almost the entire country without electricity for up ...
Return of militancy
Updated 24 Feb 2021

Return of militancy

Extremism is a hydra-headed monster that needs a sustained, multifaceted approach to vanquish.
24 Feb 2021

FDI decrease

THE more permanent and non-debt-creating FDI inflows to Pakistan have shrunk by a whopping 27pc to a meagre $1.1bn ...
24 Feb 2021

Myanmar protests

THE protests against Myanmar’s Feb 1 military coup have refused to die down, with hundreds of thousands of people...