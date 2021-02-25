Dawn Logo

Pakistan, India DGMOs review LoC situation in 'frank, cordial' atmosphere: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished February 25, 2021Updated February 25, 2021 12:21pm
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two DGMOs held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
The Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India have agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns, which have a propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two DGMOs held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefires along the LoC and all other sectors, with effect from last midnight, the report said.

They reiterated that existing, mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

More to follow

