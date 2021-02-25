Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 25, 2021

FATF to shortly announce if Pakistan will exit grey list

Dawn.comPublished February 25, 2021Updated February 25, 2021 09:37pm
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will decide whether Pakistan has done enough to exit the grey-list as it wraps up its four-day plenary meeting on Thursday. — Reuters/File
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will decide whether Pakistan has done enough to exit the grey-list as it wraps up its four-day plenary meeting on Thursday. — Reuters/File

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is expected to announce shortly whether Pakistan has done enough to exit the grey-list as it wraps up its four-day plenary meeting.

The FATF president will give a press briefing on the outcomes of the FATF plenary at 9:30pm (16:30 GMT).

Background discussions with key officials and foreign diplomats suggest that the jury is divided — with the authorities claiming sufficient progress to be confident of a positive outcome but some diplomats suggesting that even in the best case scenario Pakistan would remain in the increased monitoring list (grey list) until June.

Ahead of the plenary which began on Monday, the FATF had updated the overall performance of all countries.

Based on this update, Pakistan has been shown improving compliance on two out of 40 recommendations of the FATF on effectiveness of anti-money laundering and combating financing terror (AML/CFT) systems.

Read: Pakistan given ‘most challenging’ FATF plan, says Azhar

It finds Pakistan’s progress non-compliant on four counts, partially compliant on 25 counts and largely compliant on nine recommendations. Pakistan’s evaluation at the plenary will be based on the 27-point action plan and not on these 40 recommendations.

Diplomats said they had not seen this time the kind of aggressive diplomatic effort Islamabad had been making in the past, particularly before the October 2020 plenary review. They said the plenary could discuss all options, including blacklisting Pakistan, keeping it in the grey list or removing it from the grey list.

There are, however, no chances that Pakistan could be put in the blacklist because it has at least three members of the FATF — China, Turkey and Malaysia — who can sustain all pressures against any downgrade.

This is not only based on friendly bilateral relations but performance as well. “From our perspective, we have completed all action points and complied with what the country was required to do, but sometimes some influential members can raise objections on a point that one can think is not justified,” said an official.

Pakistan fully complied with 21 out of 27-point action plan last year, leading the FATF to soften its stance from previously aggressive threats and yet it kept it in the grey list in October last year. Following robust progress on anti-money laundering and terror financing laws, rules, regulations and updating inter-agency and inter-provincial cooperation, the FATF narrative shifted towards Islamabad to “demonstrate” seriousness on ground through results and prosecutions.

In October last year, the FATF had announced that Pakistan had made progress across all action plan items and “largely addressed 21 of the 27 action items”. As all action plan deadlines stood expired, the FATF had said it strongly urged Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2021 appreciating that it took “note of the significant progress made on a number of action plan items”.

It had asked Pakistan to continue to work on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies by “demonstrating” that law enforcement agencies are identifying and investigating the widest range of terror financing (TF) activity and that TF investigations and prosecutions target designated persons and entities, and those acting on behalf or at the direction of the designated persons or entities.

Secondly, it was required to “demonstrate” that TF prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions and thirdly to “demonstrate” effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all 1,267 and 1,373 designated terrorists and those acting for or on their behalf, preventing the raising and moving of funds, including in relation to non-profit organisations (NPOs), identifying and freezing movable and immovable assets and prohibiting access to funds and financial services.

Fourth and finally, it had asked Islamabad to “demonstrate” enforcement against terror financing sanctions (TFS) violations, including in relation to NPOs, of administrative and criminal penalties and provincial and federal authorities cooperating on enforcement cases.

The Foreign Office spokesman had said last week that Pakistan had made substantive progress on the remaining six items of the FATF action plan and was duly acknowledged by the wider FATF membership.

Pakistan has been on the FATF’s grey list for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes since June 2018.

Until the last assessment, Pakistan was found deficient in acting against the organisations allegedly linked to the terror groups listed by the UN Security Council, prosecuting and convicting banned individuals and tackling smuggling of narcotics and precious stones.

Recently, the authorities had taken further steps including the prosecution of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and his associates in terror financing cases.

FATF
Business

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (72)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Parvez
Feb 25, 2021 11:47am
...since June 2018 ?.....who's government was it then ?
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Feb 25, 2021 11:51am
One minute silence for those who wished FATF would blacklist Pakistan. I can feel the agony, sitting from across the border.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Feb 25, 2021 11:52am
Pakistan will come out of grey list Inshallah
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Feb 25, 2021 11:52am
By looks of it FATF will say NO & not yet. But, would like to help in its facilitate in mitigation....
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 25, 2021 11:53am
Even while being in grey, we are getting all the good news about business and economy ( and +2% projected GDP growth vs -7% of no-grey Indians). Enjoy. :)
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 25, 2021 11:54am
Pakistan will never be black listed nor will be removed from grey list. Said this 2 years back and will be saying again. FATF is more a political tool. Anyways FATF has helped us scrutinized and made our laws relevant to money laundering more stricter. This has helped us money flowing in and out from Pakistan through a proper channel and is resulting in the increase of remittance as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Recovery Agent
Feb 25, 2021 11:55am
Don't fall, hang on tough, all the best.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 25, 2021 11:56am
Bottom line. Mischief Modi's all hard work to push Pakistan in blacklist have failed. Also, Pakistan already enjoying revival of business and economy. Pakistanis care zero about this farce. :)
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Feb 25, 2021 11:57am
Please don't give running commentary. Let FATF team decide the facts.
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Feb 25, 2021 11:58am
It's a challenging job to continue in grey list without slipping to black. Whatever be the outcome, Q is in a celebration mood.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash20
Feb 25, 2021 12:00pm
Do not think Malaysia, Turkey and China can’t change their votes. It all depends on whether you are doing enough. Right now answer in NO. If you do enough then chance in Dec,2021 to get out of grey list.
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD
Feb 25, 2021 12:00pm
Grey looks good. Stay there.
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Feb 25, 2021 12:01pm
Black or Gray but no White?
Reply Recommend 0
Iram Jalil
Feb 25, 2021 12:02pm
0 percent chance of Pakistan exiting the grey list. Way overdue points are yet to be implemented. Pakistan is in for the long haul. Maybe it might get out in a couple of years. Just be glad Trukey and China will blindly support to keep Pakistan out of black list.
Reply Recommend 0
NA
Feb 25, 2021 12:03pm
Those who were pulling Pkistan to Black are now hoping to remain in Grey. Slow and steady wins the race...
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 25, 2021 12:04pm
No wasting time. Pakistan has many better and actually useful things to do. :)
Reply Recommend 0
Desi jat
Feb 25, 2021 12:05pm
And the news is Pakistan will remain in grey list until further notice.
Reply Recommend 0
vin
Feb 25, 2021 12:05pm
Pakistan will come out.
Reply Recommend 0
vin
Feb 25, 2021 12:06pm
Also thanks to India for forcing Pakistan to have anti-money laundering laws and terror funding laws.
Reply Recommend 0
Mo
Feb 25, 2021 12:07pm
Pakistan has been harshly and not on equal terms. Lots of politics
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Feb 25, 2021 12:08pm
If we get out of grey list many more avenues will be open for us.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Feb 25, 2021 12:08pm
Waiting for the unemployed Indian trolls to flood this thread.
Reply Recommend 0
FASTag
Feb 25, 2021 12:08pm
As you don't know it !
Reply Recommend 0
Iman
Feb 25, 2021 12:09pm
Writing on the wall. Not good enough. Grey List it is
Reply Recommend 0
SlowCrack
Feb 25, 2021 12:09pm
Grey or Black, Pakistan will keep doing what its been doing all these years.
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Feb 25, 2021 12:13pm
Pakistan has been given enough time and opportunities already to be compliant. The failure can only be attributed to Pakistan's lackadaisical approach, or even unwillingness to mend its ways. FATF must be losing patience, and will be fully justified in blacklisting Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Agrippa - the Skeptic
Feb 25, 2021 12:16pm
Isn't the FO always upbeat, since 2018, that Pak. will be out of the Grey List? Either the Pak. establishment is a poor judge of the ground realities, or it lies!
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Feb 25, 2021 12:16pm
It will take more time than expected for Pakistan to come out of grey list.
Reply Recommend 0
Indus valley
Feb 25, 2021 12:18pm
Do more
Reply Recommend 0
Imran (Humne ghabarana hai)
Feb 25, 2021 12:22pm
Too little too late
Reply Recommend 0
A stitch in time
Feb 25, 2021 12:22pm
Fingers crossed
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Sid
Feb 25, 2021 12:23pm
Tick Tick One..... Tick tick two....
Reply Recommend 0
Deshbhakht
Feb 25, 2021 12:23pm
High time india is placed in the watchdog's grey list. For all the scandal FinCEN has shown in the money laundering of india's banking system. Won't be long the bhakhts from across the border will swarm this story soon too and make it a gutter since apparently they don't have any toilets in their own country.
Reply Recommend 0
F-16
Feb 25, 2021 12:29pm
Pakistan needs to take its narrative to all over the world by employing local lobbying and exposing India's hand in this.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindustani
Feb 25, 2021 12:33pm
Blacklisting will be an icing on the cake. :-)
Reply Recommend 0
Muskan
Feb 25, 2021 12:36pm
It’s time for Pakistan to come into civilised League of Nations and get rid of all the snakes it’s institutions have been rearing in its backyard . Wish u all the best in the FATF rulings today
Reply Recommend 0
F-16
Feb 25, 2021 12:37pm
FATF is following double standards with India and Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 25, 2021 12:44pm
Let there be light, hope, justice, independence, equality, liberty and sunshine at the end of the tunnel.
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Feb 25, 2021 01:07pm
FATF grey-listing caused ‘$38b losses’ - IK
Reply Recommend 0
Moni
Feb 25, 2021 01:09pm
Not a single word about "geo-political use" of FATF
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Ehtesham
Feb 25, 2021 01:17pm
Good luck Pakistan Against an Indian lobbied and biased organisation
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Feb 25, 2021 01:18pm
FATF grey-listing caused ‘$38b losses’ - IK
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
Feb 25, 2021 01:20pm
Another demo of so called world powers' monopoly in terms of partial treatment!
Reply Recommend 0
Penn
Feb 25, 2021 02:04pm
Do more it seems.
Reply Recommend 0
Hari
Feb 25, 2021 02:07pm
It will stay on grey list,
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Feb 25, 2021 02:24pm
FATF grey-listing caused ‘$38b losses’ - IK
Reply Recommend 0
krishna
Feb 25, 2021 02:26pm
Hope will not go black
Reply Recommend 0
AJo
Feb 25, 2021 02:38pm
@Penn, do something
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Feb 25, 2021 03:35pm
50-50 chance
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 25, 2021 03:58pm
China: ✔ Turkey: ✔ Malaysia: ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Feb 25, 2021 04:21pm
Okay dawn
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 25, 2021 04:22pm
Any chance of coming out of gray??
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 25, 2021 04:23pm
Only Modi can help.
Reply Recommend 0
Misbah
Feb 25, 2021 04:44pm
Counting on friends to bail out rather than fulfilling the requirements. Great country.
Reply Recommend 0
Haakim
Feb 25, 2021 06:20pm
Why hope for surprises. Be positive for status quo.
Reply Recommend 0
Deva
Feb 25, 2021 06:40pm
World terrorism reduced from the point Pakistan gone into the grey list.
Reply Recommend 0
Pancake
Feb 25, 2021 07:00pm
FATF is western propaganda to destroy developing nations.
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab
Feb 25, 2021 07:01pm
Pakistan will not bow down to the West anymore, Inshallah!
Reply Recommend 0
maqbool basha
Feb 25, 2021 07:05pm
My left eye is winking. Bad news expected.
Reply Recommend 0
Sahi Bola
Feb 25, 2021 07:07pm
@Fastrack, Brilliant India failed to get Pakistan blacklisted but are you happy with your country’s performance? They are not able to get off grey list.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul S.
Feb 25, 2021 07:21pm
@Jamshed , This is wishful thinking. I my opinion it will stay on Grey List.
Reply Recommend 0
CANdid
Feb 25, 2021 07:27pm
Whatever it is, be rest assured it will be celebrated as a achievement.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Feb 25, 2021 07:58pm
Ehsanullah episode will decide...
Reply Recommend 0
Jp
Feb 25, 2021 08:21pm
Why always compare with India. India is a big country, is very strong, prosperous and huge reserves. There is comparison at all.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashok K
Feb 25, 2021 08:32pm
If Pakistan is honestly reforming to come out of grey list then it should whole-heartedly do it in one go.
Reply Recommend 0
Nagesh
Feb 25, 2021 08:54pm
Rumour mill is that India will not object this time in return for normalization of relations and Pakistan going soft on Kasmir. Money talks!
Reply Recommend 0
Shreyyas
Feb 25, 2021 08:56pm
@Bilal, Such situations are akin to a hungry lion seeing an injured impala, simply irresistable
Reply Recommend 0
sschauhan
Feb 25, 2021 09:02pm
Pakistan will be continue in FATF grey list.
Reply Recommend 0
Andy
Feb 25, 2021 09:02pm
Wont be any good news
Reply Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Feb 25, 2021 09:05pm
Who cares, is it good to change anything anywhere?
Reply Recommend 0
Zartaj Gul
Feb 25, 2021 09:08pm
It will get worse before it gets better !
Reply Recommend 0
pakistani
Feb 25, 2021 09:21pm
Hope we don't get black listed.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Viral violence
Updated 25 Feb 2021

Viral violence

How many more brutal videos must be uploaded for us to put an end to torture?
The political chessboard
Updated 24 Feb 2021

The political chessboard

It is now hard for the PTI to defend itself from the opposition’s onslaught.

Editorial

IHK & human rights
Updated 25 Feb 2021

IHK & human rights

If India continues to be pampered and the Kashmiris’ plight ignored, peace in South Asia will remain a distant dream.
25 Feb 2021

A better law

THAT the Sindh Police has taken an initiative to bring improvements to the criminal justice system is a positive...
25 Feb 2021

Power breakdown report

A NEPRA inquiry into last month’s power breakdown that left almost the entire country without electricity for up ...
Return of militancy
Updated 24 Feb 2021

Return of militancy

Extremism is a hydra-headed monster that needs a sustained, multifaceted approach to vanquish.
24 Feb 2021

FDI decrease

THE more permanent and non-debt-creating FDI inflows to Pakistan have shrunk by a whopping 27pc to a meagre $1.1bn ...
24 Feb 2021

Myanmar protests

THE protests against Myanmar’s Feb 1 military coup have refused to die down, with hundreds of thousands of people...