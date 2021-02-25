Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 25, 2021

Expatriates paid Rs5bn tax in 7MFY21 for mobile phones

Mubarak Zeb KhanPublished February 25, 2021Updated February 25, 2021 08:30am
The duty was collected from expatriates and travellers on import of mobile phones under baggage. — AFP/File
The duty was collected from expatriates and travellers on import of mobile phones under baggage. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs4.99 billion in the first seven months of this fiscal year on import of mobile devices through Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBs), which is 34.47 per cent higher over the preceding year.

The duty was collected from expatriates and travellers on import of mobile phones under baggage. Since July 1, 2019, the government has withdrawn the facility of duty-free mobile handset under the baggage rules from abroad.

Official data available with Dawn showed that the increase in revenue from mobile phone import is due to the fact that now any non-duty paid/smuggled phone cannot be used in Pakistan without payment of due taxes and registration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Pakistan Customs in collaboration with the PTA introduced the DIRBs to eliminate the use of smuggled devices in the country. It is believed that the successful intervention has attracted huge investment in the country in the local manufacturing of mobile sets.

The import of mobile phones sets brought by travellers dropped to 0.727 million between July to Jan 2021 as against 1.033m mobile sets imported during the same period last year. It is believed that high imported value and local manufacturing of mobile sets led to drops in mobile phone imports in personal baggage.

According to the FBR, there are around 17 companies in Pakistan which are now manufacturing mobile phones.

At the same time, there is a clear policy for mobile phones import commercially. Under commercial imports, as many as 27.167m handsets were imported during the seven months this year as against 12.642 m handsets over the last year, showing an increase of 115 pc.

The mobile sets also include completely knocked down (CKD) units which are locally assembled now.

The Customs Duty collection from commercial imports fell to Rs24.942bn during the period under review as against Rs26.389bn over the corresponding months of last year, showing a drop of 5.48pc.

According to the Customs official, the drop in revenue is mainly due to import of CKD mobile sets which attracts lower duty and taxes.

The import value of mobile phone handsets surged by 49.32pc to $1.135bn during the first seven months this year as against $0.760m over the last year. However, import of other apparatus fell by 7.96pc year-on-year to $0.246m during the period under review.

Due to the geographic proximity to China, which is a global hub for handsets manufacturing and is currently looking for investing outside the country due to increasing labour costs as well as trade tensions with the United States, presents a huge opportunity for the country.

Better use of information technology and enforcement through targeted operations against smugglers, the issue of availability of smuggled items has been addressed to a large extent which has provided space for local industry, he added.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Corruption Kings
Feb 25, 2021 08:39am
As usual relying on Ex Pat cash, why not employ some of them to work in Government institutions to bring orderly systematic change or is that too much to ask?
Reply Recommend 0
We the people
Feb 25, 2021 09:00am
Cheap way of revenue generation
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Viral violence
Updated 25 Feb 2021

Viral violence

How many more brutal videos must be uploaded for us to put an end to torture?
The political chessboard
Updated 24 Feb 2021

The political chessboard

It is now hard for the PTI to defend itself from the opposition’s onslaught.

Editorial

IHK & human rights
Updated 25 Feb 2021

IHK & human rights

If India continues to be pampered and the Kashmiris’ plight ignored, peace in South Asia will remain a distant dream.
25 Feb 2021

A better law

THAT the Sindh Police has taken an initiative to bring improvements to the criminal justice system is a positive...
25 Feb 2021

Power breakdown report

A NEPRA inquiry into last month’s power breakdown that left almost the entire country without electricity for up ...
Return of militancy
Updated 24 Feb 2021

Return of militancy

Extremism is a hydra-headed monster that needs a sustained, multifaceted approach to vanquish.
24 Feb 2021

FDI decrease

THE more permanent and non-debt-creating FDI inflows to Pakistan have shrunk by a whopping 27pc to a meagre $1.1bn ...
24 Feb 2021

Myanmar protests

THE protests against Myanmar’s Feb 1 military coup have refused to die down, with hundreds of thousands of people...