Karachi Kings 30-0 at end of 5 overs in match against Islamabad United

Karachi Kings are 30-0 at the end of five overs in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) VI match against Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

The innings for the home side were opened by Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan who looked in fine form, hitting effortless boundaries to pick up runs.

Both teams have won their previous fixtures and whoever wins tonight's match will shoot to the top of the PSL points table alongside Lahore Qalandars.

Teams:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (capt), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Amir Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal.

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Shadab Khan (capt), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Wasim.