Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 24, 2021

Karachi Kings 30-0 at end of 5 overs in match against Islamabad United

Dawn.comPublished February 24, 2021Updated February 24, 2021 07:25pm
Karachi Kings will bat first after Islamabad United won the toss and chose to bowl first in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) VI match at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Karachi Kings will bat first after Islamabad United won the toss and chose to bowl first in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) VI match at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Karachi Kings are 30-0 at the end of five overs in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) VI match against Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

The innings for the home side were opened by Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan who looked in fine form, hitting effortless boundaries to pick up runs.

Both teams have won their previous fixtures and whoever wins tonight's match will shoot to the top of the PSL points table alongside Lahore Qalandars.

Teams:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (capt), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Amir Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal.

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Shadab Khan (capt), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Wasim.

PSL2021
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A joy forever
24 Feb 2021

A joy forever

Keats’ immortal remains can be found in bookshelves everywhere.
Working children
Updated 23 Feb 2021

Working children

It is the govt's responsibility to provide food and shelter so that parents can send their children to school instead of work.

Editorial

Return of militancy
Updated 24 Feb 2021

Return of militancy

Extremism is a hydra-headed monster that needs a sustained, multifaceted approach to vanquish.
24 Feb 2021

FDI decrease

THE more permanent and non-debt-creating FDI inflows to Pakistan have shrunk by a whopping 27pc to a meagre $1.1bn ...
24 Feb 2021

Myanmar protests

THE protests against Myanmar’s Feb 1 military coup have refused to die down, with hundreds of thousands of people...
Poll storm in NA-75
Updated 23 Feb 2021

Poll storm in NA-75

The PTI and PML-N have worsened the situation by sacrificing facts at the altar of political expediency.
23 Feb 2021

Electric vehicles

THE approval of Pakistan’s first electric vehicle policy towards the end of last year has given rise to an ongoing...
23 Feb 2021

Attack on media

THE attack on the head offices of the Jang Group by charged protesters exhibits the kind of pressure that ...