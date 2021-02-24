Karachi Kings batsmen shine as they set 197-run target for Islamabad United to win

Karachi Kings batting line up shone as the defending champions set a target of 197 runs for Islamabad United to win in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) VI match at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan's stint was the highest opening partnership in the tournament's history.

Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The innings for the home side were opened by Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan who looked in fine form, hitting effortless boundaries to pick up runs.

The game picked up pace from the 8th over as Sharjeel struck one four and five sixes in just two overs, snatching control from United's bowlers.

Babar hit another boundary in Lewis Gregory's over, becoming the leading run-scorer in the PSL. In the same over, Sharjeel hit a four to bring up his half-century.

The Kings had a scare in the 14th over when Sharjeel was apparently caught out, only for it to be ruled a no-ball. It seemed as if Islamabad United were out of luck when a second catch out (Babar) was again ruled a no-ball.

Sharjeel brought up his century in style, sealing it with a six.

The partnership was finally broken in the 19th over when Babar whose catch was dropped by Alex Hales was run out by Hasan Ali. Sharjeel got out on the very next ball, caught lbw by Hasan.

Kings lost their third wicket when Mohammad Nabi got caught out by Zafar Gohar off Hussain Talat's ball.

Both teams have won their previous fixtures and whoever wins tonight's match will shoot to the top of the PSL points table alongside Lahore Qalandars.

Teams:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (capt), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Amir Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal.

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Shadab Khan (capt), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Wasim.