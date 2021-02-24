Dawn Logo

Islamabad United trounce Karachi Kings by 5 wickets in PSL clash

Dawn.comPublished February 24, 2021Updated February 24, 2021 11:49pm
Karachi Kings Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam during their match against Islamabad United in Karachi on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy PSL Twitter
Karachi Kings will bat first after Islamabad United won the toss and chose to bowl first in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) VI match at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Sharjeel Khan's splendid century went in vain as Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by five wickets in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) VI match at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

United, who were chasing a target of 197, won the game with five balls to spare as their batsmen gave an overall excellent performance.

The Shadab Khan-led team lost their first wicket in the starting over of the fixture after opener Phil Salt was caught out by Daniel Christian off Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim's delivery.

Mohammad Amir struck in the second over as Shadab got out on lbw.

The other opener, Alex Hales, managed to save the innings from a completely dismal start, hitting six boundaries in the first five overs.

In total, Hales struck eight boundaries and one six in his 21-ball 46 and was named Player of the Match.

Iftikhar Ahmed (49 not out) and Hussain Talat (42) also performed strongly with the bat to help their side past the respectable target of 197.

Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The innings for the home side was opened by Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan who looked in fine form, hitting effortless boundaries to pick up runs.

The game picked up pace from the 8th over as Sharjeel struck one four and five sixes in just two overs, snatching control from United's bowlers.

Babar hit another boundary in Lewis Gregory's over, becoming the leading run-scorer in the PSL. In the same over, Sharjeel hit a four to bring up his half-century.

The Kings had a scare in the 14th over when Sharjeel was apparently caught out, only for it to be ruled a no-ball. It seemed as if Islamabad United were out of luck when a second catch out (Babar) was again ruled a no-ball.

Sharjeel brought up his century in style, sealing it with a six.

Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan's stint was the highest opening partnership in the tournament's history.

The partnership was finally broken in the 19th over when Babar whose catch was dropped by Alex Hales was run out by Hasan Ali. Sharjeel got out on the very next ball, caught lbw by Hasan, after making a magnificent 59-ball 105.

Kings lost their third wicket when Mohammad Nabi got caught out by Zafar Gohar off Hussain Talat's ball.

Teams:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (capt), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Amir Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal.

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Shadab Khan (capt), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Wasim.

Comments (3)
Abu Ismail
Feb 24, 2021 07:41pm
No one watching this , every eye on India England test match
Raghav
Feb 24, 2021 08:44pm
Hopeless and selfish innings from Babar.
Dr. Ali Baba
Feb 24, 2021 10:42pm
Is any one watching?
