Action taken against army officers over Ehsanullah Ehsan's escape: DG ISPR

Dawn.comPublished February 24, 2021Updated February 24, 2021 05:49pm
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) chief Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar has said action was taken against officers responsible for the escape of former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan from military custody last year, BBC Urdu reported.

Speaking to journalists affiliated with foreign media outlets at his office on Wednesday, Iftikhar said that Ehsan's escape was a "very serious" matter that had been investigated thoroughly and those found responsible in the episode had already been proceeded against.

He also said "efforts are underway to arrest Ehsanullah Ehsan again" but that he wasn't aware of his current whereabouts.

Ehsan was arrested in 2017, but escaped in January 2020 from a so-called safe house where he was being held by the forces. The circumstances of both his arrest and escape have been shrouded in mystery and controversy.

Days after the militant's escape from custody, the then interior minister Ijaz Shah had confirmed the news as "true", saying that the "state is aware" without giving any more details.

The charges against Ehsan include the horrific massacre at the Army Public School in Peshawar in 2014 that killed 144 people — mostly children, some as young as five years old.

He also claimed responsibility for the 2012 shooting of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai in Swat Valley. In the attack, the gunman walked up to her on a school bus in which she was travelling, asked for her by name and then fired three bullets. She was just 15 years old at the time and had enraged the Taliban with her campaign for girls' education.

Her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, a teacher, ran a school in Swat Valley for boys and girls. In 2007, when the TTP took control of the area, they forced girls out of schools and ruled with a brutal hand until 2009, when they were driven out by the military.

During his years in military custody, Ehsan was never charged. Authorities also later never explained how he left the country and travelled to Turkey, where he is believed to be living today.

More to follow.

