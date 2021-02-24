Dawn Logo

Former BBC presenter Adil Shahzeb joins Dawn News

Dawn.comPublished February 24, 2021Updated February 24, 2021 10:20am
Adil Shahzeb spent over a decade in international journalism with the BBC and Voice of America before moving to Pakistan.
Adil Shahzeb spent over a decade in international journalism with the BBC and Voice of America before moving to Pakistan.

Former broadcast journalist and presenter at BBC World Service Adil Shahzeb is set to join Dawn News as the host of its flagship current affairs show.

He will host Dawn News' 10pm show every weekday from March.

"After a fulfilling three years in Hum News, I have decided to move on," Shahzeb announced on Twitter. "I am grateful for the unwavering support I received from the CEO and President, Hum Network. Leaving BBC for Hum News was a difficult decision but I am so very proud of our team’s accomplishments in these years."

"I am looking forward to working with the media group known for the quality of its journalism not just in Pakistan but around the world, and will do my utmost to contribute to its immense credibility in my own humble way," Shahzeb said on joining DawnNews.

Shahzeb spent over a decade in international journalism with the BBC and Voice of America before moving to Pakistan as the Hum News primetime anchor at the end of 2017.

His widely quoted show is currently considered one of most credible and balanced news shows of the country.

On DawnNews

Comments
