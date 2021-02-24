Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 24, 2021

ICAO to conduct safety audit of CAA in July

Mohammad AsgharPublished February 24, 2021Updated February 24, 2021 07:35am
Sources said the team would arrive on July 5 and conduct the safety audit till 15th. — AFP/File
Sources said the team would arrive on July 5 and conduct the safety audit till 15th. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: A team of the International Civil Avia­tion Organisation (ICAO) will visit Pakistan to conduct its universal safety oversight audit of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in July.

Sources said the team would arrive on July 5 and conduct the safety audit till 15th.

The ICAO, a specialised agency of the United Nations that works to ensure safety in international air transport, evaluates the aviation regulator’s flight standards and other measures in addition to the safety audit.

The ICAO had visited Pakistan in September last year and advised the CAA to immediately revamp its pilot licensing system before issuing new licences.

Several observations came from the ICAO at that time after the Pakistani authorities started probe into 262 pilots’ dubious licences and suspended five CAA officials after initial investigation and referred their cases to the Federal Investigation Agency for criminal probe.

Initially, the ICAO’s audit team had made 36 observations regarding safety and Pakistan’s aviation authorities cleared 26 out of them. Later the ICAO asked that the remaining 10 concerns be addressed which were technical in nature.

A senior official said the ICAO had asked about measures taken by the CAA to ensure fool-proof licensing system, questions put to the candidate in examination syllabus and how the question papers were prepared.

The Pakistani authorities have now revamped the licensing system and constituted a separate directorate to ensure transparency.

The official said the CAA had been asked to revamp the licensing system before starting issuing new licences, and sought details of measures taken to ensure transparency in the system.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A joy forever
24 Feb 2021

A joy forever

Keats’ immortal remains can be found in bookshelves everywhere.
Working children
Updated 23 Feb 2021

Working children

It is the govt's responsibility to provide food and shelter so that parents can send their children to school instead of work.

Editorial

Return of militancy
Updated 24 Feb 2021

Return of militancy

Extremism is a hydra-headed monster that needs a sustained, multifaceted approach to vanquish.
24 Feb 2021

FDI decrease

THE more permanent and non-debt-creating FDI inflows to Pakistan have shrunk by a whopping 27pc to a meagre $1.1bn ...
24 Feb 2021

Myanmar protests

THE protests against Myanmar’s Feb 1 military coup have refused to die down, with hundreds of thousands of people...
Poll storm in NA-75
Updated 23 Feb 2021

Poll storm in NA-75

The PTI and PML-N have worsened the situation by sacrificing facts at the altar of political expediency.
23 Feb 2021

Electric vehicles

THE approval of Pakistan’s first electric vehicle policy towards the end of last year has given rise to an ongoing...
23 Feb 2021

Attack on media

THE attack on the head offices of the Jang Group by charged protesters exhibits the kind of pressure that ...