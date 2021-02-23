Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 23, 2021

Sri Lanka Muslims protest Covid cremations as PM Imran visits

AFPPublished February 23, 2021Updated February 23, 2021 10:14pm
Muslim community leaders say more than half the 450 Covid-19 victims were from the Muslim minority. — AFP/File
Muslim community leaders say more than half the 450 Covid-19 victims were from the Muslim minority. — AFP/File

Sri Lanka minority Muslim community demonstrated in Colombo on Tuesday demanding an end to forced cremations of Covid-19 victims as Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived on an official visit.

Dozens of Muslims carried a mock janazah, or coffin, denouncing the Sri Lankan government's policy of banning burials of virus victims disregarding their funeral rites.

The demonstration was aimed at the visit of Prime Minister Imran who two weeks ago had weighed in on the plight of Muslims in Sri Lanka.

He had welcomed an announcement by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on February 10 that burials would be allowed, but a day later Colombo backtracked and said there would be no change in the cremation-only policy.

“Respect Prime Minister's statement and allow burials,” said a banner carried by the demonstrators who assembled at an open space in front of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office.

His government has rejected international pleas and recommendations from its own experts to allow Muslims to bury their dead in line with Islamic custom.

The government first banned burials in April amid concerns — which experts say are baseless — by influential Buddhist monks that burying bodies could contaminate groundwater and spread the virus. The World Health Organisation has said there is no such risk, recommending both burial and cremation of virus victims.

Traditionally, Muslims bury their dead facing Makkah. Sri Lanka's majority Buddhists, who are strong backers of the current government, are typically cremated, as are Hindus.

In December, the authorities ordered the forced cremation of at least 19 Muslim Covid-19 victims, including a baby, after their families refused to claim their bodies from a hospital morgue.

This stoked dismay and anger among the Muslim community, moderates and abroad, with the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation repeatedly expressing concern.

There have been ongoing tensions between Muslims and the majority Sinhalese — who are mostly Buddhists — since the deadly 2019 Easter bombings carried out by local jihadists.

Muslim community leaders say more than half the 450 Covid-19 victims were from the Muslim minority which accounts for just 10 per cent of the 21 million population.

Muslims have a disproportionate number of fatalities because they don't seek treatment, fearing they will be cremated if they are diagnosed with the virus, they have said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Feb 23, 2021 10:14pm
Burying COVID-19 bodies could contaminate groundwater and spread the deadly virus.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 23, 2021 10:18pm
Sri Lanka, France, India, Afghanistan, Armenia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bangladesh . . . .
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Feb 23, 2021 10:27pm
This is the charisma of IK when Muslims start looking at him for hope.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Feb 23, 2021 10:34pm
Troublesome lot, all over the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashok K
Feb 23, 2021 10:35pm
Cremation of dead bodies is a better way to dispose off, particularly, during COVID. Accept it like you did in China.
Reply Recommend 0
Money Matters
Feb 23, 2021 10:44pm
IK lit the fire. Good luck Sri Lanka.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Feb 23, 2021 10:45pm
Infection has NO religion and COVID19 is an equal opportunity spreader and killer.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Working children

Working children

Kishwar Enam
It is the govt's responsibility to provide food and shelter so that parents can send their children to school instead of work.
Secret voting
23 Feb 2021

Secret voting

The push for open voting is apt, but not its timing.
How elections work
23 Feb 2021

How elections work

The problem is with an electoral system that is open to manipulation.

Editorial

Poll storm in NA-75
Updated 23 Feb 2021

Poll storm in NA-75

The PTI and PML-N have worsened the situation by sacrificing facts at the altar of political expediency.
23 Feb 2021

Electric vehicles

THE approval of Pakistan’s first electric vehicle policy towards the end of last year has given rise to an ongoing...
23 Feb 2021

Attack on media

THE attack on the head offices of the Jang Group by charged protesters exhibits the kind of pressure that ...
Confronting Islamophobia
Updated 22 Feb 2021

Confronting Islamophobia

Foreigners and those declared the ‘other’ are easy scapegoats for society’s failures, with all ills blamed on ‘outsiders’.
22 Feb 2021

Token response

THE government’s conduct regarding its efforts to regulate ‘unlawful’ online content remains opaque and smacks...
22 Feb 2021

Student unions’ ban

THE damaging effects of the Zia-era stigmatisation of student unions can be felt acutely in the current political...