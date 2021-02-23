Dawn Logo

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi 91-1 at end of 10 overs in pursuit of Multan Sultans 194-run target

Dawn.comPublished February 23, 2021Updated February 23, 2021 09:48pm
Multan Sultans Sohaib Maqsood looks on during the match against Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi's National Stadium on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy PSL Twitter
Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan are seen in the field after the toss. — Photo courtesy: Peshawar Zalmi Twitter
Peshawar Zalmi are 91-1 at the end of 10 overs in pursuit of the 194-run target set by Multan Sultans — the highest so far in the tournament this year — in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 fixture at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

Kamran Akmal and Imamul Haq opened the Zalmi innings, making quick work and scoring 43 off 30 deliveries.

The productive partnership was broken in the 7th over as Akmal was caught lbw by leg-spinner Usman Qadir

Earlier, Zalmi won the toss and chose to field first.

Mohammad Rizwan and Chris Lynn opened the innings for the Multan franchise but Lynn got caught out by Haider Ali off Mohammad Irfan's ball in only the second over. Vince, who replaced Lynn at the pitch, hit a couple of fours, trying to drive up the score after a slow start.

Just as the Rizwan-Vince partnership started to look dangerous for Zalmi, Rizwan got out at 41, caught out by Imamul Haq off Mohammad Imran's ball at the start of the 11th over.

The Multans captain had made 71 runs in the last match.

Wahab Riaz's over proved costly for Zalmi as Sohaib Maqsood hit three consecutive boundaries.

Vince consolidated his position on the pitch, scoring a half-century off 39 balls — his third fifty in PSL. Despite brilliant batting, Vince was unable to reach a century, caught out in the 19th over.

Maqsood lost his wicket in the 17th over, caught out by Mohammad Kamran off Saqib Mahmood.

Both teams entered the contest having lost their previous matches.

The Sultans made two changes to their lineup with Usman Qadir coming in for Sohaibullah and Shahnawaz Dhani making his debut.

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam Ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (capt), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mehmood, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan.

Multan Sultans Mohammad Rizwan (capt/wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Kryptonite
Feb 23, 2021 07:26pm
For a moment I thought the guy standing next to Wahab is his child :D
