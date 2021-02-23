Multan Sultans 139-2 at end of 15 overs in PSL match against Peshawar Zalmi

Multan Sultans are 139-2 at the end of 15 overs in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 fixture against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

Mohammad Rizwan and Chris Lynn opened the innings for the Multan franchise but Lynn got caught out by Haider Ali off Mohammad Irfan's ball in only the second over. James Vince, who replaced Lynn at the pitch, hit a couple of fours, trying to drive up the score after a slow start.

Just as the Rizwan-Vince partnership started to look dangerous for Zalmi, Rizwan got out at 41, caught out by Imamul Haq off Mohammad Imran's ball at the start of the 11th over.

The Multans captain had made 71 runs in the last match.

Wahab Riaz's over proved costly for Zalmi as Sohaib Maqsood hit three consecutive boundaries.

Vince consolidated his position on the pitch, scoring a half-century off 39 balls, his third fifty in PSL.

Earlier, Zalmi won the toss and chose to field first.

Both teams enter the contest having lost their previous matches.

The Sultans have made two changes to their lineup with Usman Qadir coming in for Sohaibullah and Shahnawaz Dhani making his debut.

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam Ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (capt), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mehmood, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan.

Multan Sultans Mohammad Rizwan (capt/wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani.