PM Imran leaves for two-day maiden visit to Sri Lanka

Dawn.comPublished February 23, 2021Updated February 23, 2021 11:40am
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday departed on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday embarked on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka on the invitation of the country's prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

This is his first visit to Sri Lanka after assuming the office of prime minister.

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier will hold talks with the Sri Lankan leadership to further enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors. The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet and senior officials.

During the visit, PM Imran will hold meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his Sri Lankan counterpart to exchange views on key regional and international issues.

He will also lead delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries, including trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, science and technology, in addition to defence and culture tourism.

PM Imran will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries. A number of agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

Earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) had said that the reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliame­n­tary Friendship Associa­tion will also be announced to further promote parliamentary exchanges bet­ween the two countries.

However, the FO had not mentioned the speech to the Sri Lankan parliament.

The Sri Lankan government, while cancelling the event, had officially stated that this was being done because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, diplomatic sources and Sri Lankan media have said that it was done out of concerns that PM Imran could speak about the situation in occupied Kashmir, which could further damage Colombo’s already troubled relations with New Delhi.

Another speculation doing the rounds is that the Sri Lankan government is worried that PM Imran in his speech could make a reference to the plight of Sri Lankan Muslims, who have been facing abuses and discrimination in the Buddhist-dominated country.

FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at the weekly media briefing had said that the elements of the visit would be decided according to “the Covid-19-related health and safety protocols”.

