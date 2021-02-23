Dawn Logo

PIA won’t ground its 12 Boeing 777

Mohammad AsgharPublished February 23, 2021Updated February 23, 2021 08:36am
The move came after the right engine of a Boeing 777 failed mid-air and caught fire. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: Following Boeing company’s recommendation to suspend the use of 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines, the Pakistan Inter­national Airlines said it has 12 Boeing 777 planes in its fleet with General Electric engines which are considered to be the safest.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said on Mon­day that the General Electric engines are considered to be the safest and nearly 1,000 such engines are being used worldwide.

Read: Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident

He said PIA has 29 aircraft in its fleet, including 12 Boeing 777, 11 Airbus A320 and six ATR planes.

The move came after the right engine of a Boeing 777 failed mid-air and caught fire. The plane landed safely at Denver International Airport on Saturday.

Boeing said: “We are actively monitoring recent events related to United Airlines flight UA328. While the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation is ongoing, we recommended suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the FAA identifies the appropriate inspection protocol.”

It further added: “We support the decision yesterday by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, and the FAA’s action today to suspend operations of 777 aircraft powered by Pratty & Whitney 4000-112 engines. We are working with these regulators as they take actions while these planes are on the ground and further inspections are conducted by Pratt & Whitney.”

In a tweet, the United Airlines said: “Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution.”

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2021

Comments (5)
Mahen
Feb 23, 2021 08:26am
If they decided to do so then will have to discard PIA
Balakot
Feb 23, 2021 08:47am
If those are the safest then think about the rest of the fleet. PIA is a flying coffin
Corruption Kings
Feb 23, 2021 08:47am
This is what you would come to expect from an airline with a poor safety record.
Tarzan
Feb 23, 2021 08:49am
Pakistan will put sanctions on Boeing.
Yenchya Aaichi
Feb 23, 2021 08:57am
Fly within Pakistan, else may be seized if it lands in other friendly countries.
