Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 23, 2021

India must be held accountable for reprehensible deeds: FM

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 23, 2021Updated February 23, 2021 07:23am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday once again called on the international community to be wary of India’s sinister design to malign Pakistan. — AP /File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday once again called on the international community to be wary of India’s sinister design to malign Pakistan. — AP /File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday once again called on the international community to be wary of India’s sinister design to malign Pakistan and hold it accountable for its “reprehensible deeds”.

He was speaking at a seminar hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies on the well-known EU DisinfoLab Report.

Read: Indian network lobbying against Pakistan exposed

“We call upon the international community to stop the fascist regime of Narendra Modi from its state-sponsored terrorism and disinformation campaign against Pakistan,” Mr Qureshi said.

A study by the EU DisinfoLab titled “Indian Chronicles — Deep dive into a 15-year operation targeting the EU and UN to serve Indian interests” had in 2019 exposed an Indian propaganda operation targeting international institutions for furthering its strategic interests while maligning Pakistan.

Minister says Indian Chronicles have revealed the country’s real face

Another report launched by EU DisinfoLab last December revealed that much of the Indian network was still not only intact, but had also expanded its reach.

The Indian operation has been continuing since 2005. It involves more than 10 NGOs accredited to the UN Human Rights Council, several think tanks, about 750 fake media platforms in 116 countries, over 550 registered domain names, and impersonation of EU institutions.

“Indian Chronicles have revealed the real face of India and its hate for Pakistan,” Mr Qureshi said. The foreign minister recalled the steps taken by the government to emphasise on the international community to take note of India’s ‘systematic designs’ to tarnish Pakistan’s image and undermine its international standing.

He said that he had written to the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, asking him to make India accountable for its deeds. Moreover, he said, Pakistan’s envoy in Brussels had engaged with the members of European Parliament and European institutions to sensitise them about the matter.

Permanent Representative to the UN in New York Ambassador Munir Akram had, meanwhile, written to the chair of the NGO committee in ECOSOC to de-register 10 fake NGOs identified in the Indian Chronicles, Mr Qureshi said. Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Amb Khalil Hashmi had also reached out to the human rights machinery, he added.

“The relevant authorities in Switzerland and Belgium have been urged to investigate the finances and transparency of the relevant NGOs registered within their jurisdiction,” the foreign minister said.

“India, the self-professed largest democracy in the world, must be held accountable for all its crimes and misdemeanors; its atrocities in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir; its persecution of minorities, particularly Muslims; its belligerent actions against neighbours; and its attempts at mischievous manipulation of international opinion against its adversaries,” he maintained.

Pakistan, Mr Qureshi said, would continue highlighting the matter till India was held accountable for its actions.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2021

Pak India Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 23, 2021 07:28am
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Feb 23, 2021 07:30am
India under Modi has become a fascist country full of bigots and religious fanatics
Reply Recommend 0
Mann
Feb 23, 2021 07:30am
You will keep on talking and nothing will happen till hell freezes over.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 23, 2021 07:33am
India has only itself to blame for all the embarrassment and bad name going its way. Kudos FMQ.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Feb 23, 2021 07:33am
Are you man enough to talk about the muslim genocide in China?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Secret voting
23 Feb 2021

Secret voting

The push for open voting is apt, but not its timing.
How elections work
23 Feb 2021

How elections work

The problem is with an electoral system that is open to manipulation.

Editorial

Updated 23 Feb 2021

Poll storm in NA-75

THE Election Commission of Pakistan is meeting today to decide on the course of action regarding the by-election in...
23 Feb 2021

Electric vehicles

THE approval of Pakistan’s first electric vehicle policy towards the end of last year has given rise to an ongoing...
23 Feb 2021

Attack on media

THE attack on the head offices of the Jang Group by charged protesters exhibits the kind of pressure that ...
Confronting Islamophobia
Updated 22 Feb 2021

Confronting Islamophobia

Foreigners and those declared the ‘other’ are easy scapegoats for society’s failures, with all ills blamed on ‘outsiders’.
22 Feb 2021

Token response

THE government’s conduct regarding its efforts to regulate ‘unlawful’ online content remains opaque and smacks...
22 Feb 2021

Student unions’ ban

THE damaging effects of the Zia-era stigmatisation of student unions can be felt acutely in the current political...