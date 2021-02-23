Dawn Logo

Dr Yasmin’s daughter’s selection for King Edward Medical University top slot draws ire

Asif ChaudhryPublished February 23, 2021Updated February 23, 2021 09:18am
This file photo shows Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. — DawnNewsTV/File

LAHORE: The selection of the daughter of Punjab health minister allegedly against a newly created post at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) has drawn criticism from various quarters, who are calling it favouritism.

The issue came to the fore when some young doctors protesting against the Punjab government’s decision to bring the Mayo Hospital under the Medical Teaching Institutions Act uploaded the notification of the appointment in question on social media some 40 days after the decision.

While criticising the act, the protesters claimed that Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid’s daughter, Dr Ayesha Ali, was “accommodated” in the institution by creating a new department only to please the minister. They further said that she was selected as a regular employee rather than on contract.

Social media users pressed the health and other authorities to review the selection. According to the notification issued on Jan 12, Dr Ali was selected for a BPS-19 post of fetal medicine assistant professor by the KEMU selection board.

Selection board member says Dr Ayesha Ali was most qualified, experienced candidate

Dean of surgery and allied, Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, who is also the chief executive of the Mayo Hospital, rejected the allegations of favouritism, saying that all legal procedures were followed while filling the post. “Dr Ayesha Ali was the most qualified and experienced person as was required in the advertised post out of all who applied for it,” he claimed.

In fact, he added, no other candidate fulfilled the required qualifications.

“This candidate is working in the UK and getting a handsome salary there,” Prof Khan said, adding that her decision and intension to return to the country and establish a modern subspecialty in gynae and obstetrics should be commended.

He said he was also a member of the selection board, adding that the remaining members were from the higher education and health departments, the Punjab Public Service Commission and KEMU, while some retired professors were also part of the panel.

Talking about the merit and transparency during the selection of Dr Ali, Prof Khan said: “At the time of the interview I did not even know she was Prof Yasmin’s daughter. We were impressed with her qualifications, experience, confidence and the way she answered questions by each member.”

To a question, Prof Khan said before starting the interview and selection process, the post was advertised in national newspapers, which was mandatory. Under the law, the selection panel was bound to accept the applications of all candidates regardless of whether the contender was a minister’s daughter or not.

He further said that the subspecialty against which Dr Ali had been selected was among four other disciplines that were created to appoint highly qualified and experienced medics. This contradicted the allegations that Dr Ali was appointment by creating a unit especially to accommodate her, he claimed.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2021

Kamran
Feb 23, 2021 09:31am
Imagine if the daughter of a PML(N) or PPP minister had been appointed like this
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Feb 23, 2021 09:35am
Indeed, the daughters, sons and relatives of ministers are most qualified and compatitive in our country.
Reply Recommend 0
HKG
Feb 23, 2021 09:36am
This is pakistan....such things are legal and even laudable.
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Feb 23, 2021 09:36am
@Kamran, Mariam has been appointed as the Party Leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Meesaq Zaidi
Feb 23, 2021 09:40am
The matter should be investigated for transparency
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 23, 2021 09:40am
.......and PTI used to call PMLN government in Punjab 'Takhat-e-Lahore'.
Reply Recommend 0
AM
Feb 23, 2021 09:41am
A doctor, working in UK & returning to Pakistan for a grade 19 job, cannot be because of any monetary benefits. It can only be to work for the country. The selfish culture has resulted in individuals trying to maximize their gains at the expense of the others with no regards for ethical or moral implications of their actions.
Reply Recommend 0
parveez shafi
Feb 23, 2021 09:47am
Dr Yasmin comes across as a honest person. One should not jump to conclusions.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Feb 23, 2021 09:52am
When it is PTI, everything goes. Afterall they are the custodians of honesty in Pakistan, they can never do wrong
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Feb 23, 2021 09:56am
What else u can expect from these thugs
Reply Recommend 0
Ba-Akhlaq
Feb 23, 2021 10:06am
PTI is a party of honest people but when chance appears they prove otherwise.
Reply Recommend 0
We the people
Feb 23, 2021 10:08am
PTI goons!
Reply Recommend 0
Pancake
Feb 23, 2021 10:18am
Shame on hypocrites PTI who says one thing and does the opposite
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Feb 23, 2021 10:25am
Dr Yasmin and CM Buzdar are enough to bring PTI down in Punjab.....
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Feb 23, 2021 10:30am
Nepotism at its finest. Is this Naya Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 23, 2021 10:53am
She is 100% capable. Being 1st among equals is not a crime.
Reply Recommend 0

