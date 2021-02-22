Dawn Logo

China rejects genocide charge in Xinjiang, says door open to UN

ReutersPublished February 22, 2021Updated February 22, 2021 10:14pm
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech at the Lanting Forum in Beijing, China, February 22. — Reuters
China on Monday rejected “slanderous attacks” about conditions for Muslim Uighurs and other minorities living in its Xinjiang region, insisting that they enjoyed freedom of religion and labour rights.

Activists and UN rights experts have said that at least one million Muslims are detained in camps in the remote western region. China denies abuses and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the UN Human Rights Council that it was taking counter-terrorism measures in accordance with the law and that Xinjiang enjoyed “social stability and sound development” after four years without any “terrorist case”.

There were 24,000 mosques in Xinjiang, where people of all ethnic groups also enjoyed labour rights, he said.

“These basic facts show that there has never been so-called genocide, forced labour, or religious oppression in Xinjiang,” Wang said. “Such inflammatory accusations are fabricated out of ignorance and prejudice, they are simply malicious and politically driven hype and couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The Biden administration last month endorsed a last-minute determination by the Trump administration that China has committed genocide in Xinjiang and has said the United States must be prepared to impose costs on China.

Earlier, British foreign secretary Dominic Raab denounced torture, forced labour and sterilisations that he said were taking place against Uighurs on an “industrial scale” in Xinjiang. “The situation in Xinjiang is beyond the pale,” he said.

Germany’s foreign minister Heiko Maas said: “Our commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights also leaves no room for the arbitrary detention of ethnic minorities like the Uighurs in Xinjiang or China’s crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong.”

Wang invited UN scrutiny but gave no timetable.

“The door to Xinjiang is always open. People from many countries who have visited Xinjiang have learned the facts and the truth on the ground. China also welcomes the High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Xinjiang,” he said, referring to UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet, whose office has been negotiating terms of access to the country.

Arora
Feb 22, 2021 09:58pm
Is there a single Pakistani man enough to condemn this ? Just one?
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Feb 22, 2021 09:59pm
They will pay for their sins against Muslims. And those supporting them and turning a blind eye will pay double.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Feb 22, 2021 10:00pm
Not one single Muslim nation condemning this? Right, let’s leave that to the decent democracies like USA, India and UK.
Reply Recommend 0
LostTrack
Feb 22, 2021 10:01pm
Good joke by iron brother... After virus
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Feb 22, 2021 10:04pm
When will India invite UN to IOK?
Reply Recommend 0
GVG
Feb 22, 2021 10:07pm
Hope the Iron Brother is listening.
Reply Recommend 0
Rach
Feb 22, 2021 10:08pm
Till Super power Pakistan is standing shoulder to shoulder with iron brother China no body can do anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Feb 22, 2021 10:08pm
Why were they hiding for so many years. Opening up now after genocide is completed
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Feb 22, 2021 10:13pm
"China rejects genocide charge in Xinjiang, says door open to UN". Pakistan totally agree with big brother China.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 22, 2021 10:26pm
Probably nobody left in Xinjiang 'Re-Edution Camps', Now door open to UN.
Reply Recommend 0
IndianReader
Feb 22, 2021 10:27pm
Made in China products and China made claims are alike. Buy at your risk.
Reply Recommend 0
krishna
Feb 22, 2021 10:28pm
Now Pak,Turkey should support China
Reply Recommend 0

