Quetta Gladiators set 179-run target for Lahore Qalandars to win

Quetta Gladiators have set a 179-run target for Lahore Qalandars to win in the fourth 2021 Pakistan Super League fixture at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Chris Gayle were undoubtedly the star scorers for the Gladiators, putting up a strong partnership after opener Tom Banton got out in the second over and Saim Ayub scoring only three runs before returning to the pavilion.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars, claiming three wickets.

The Qalandars earlier won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Banton and Ayub opened the batting for the Gladiators, but they suffered an early loss when Banton (4) mishit a ball from Rauf and was caught by Ahmed Daniyal in the second over.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also struck soon after, with Ayub being caught by Sohail Akhtar after making just 3.

But the ballers were unable to take down Gayle and Ahmed who built a strong partnership.

The Qalandars were also punished for dropping two catches from Gayle, who scored his 50 off 32 deliveries — his first in the PSL.

Captain Sarfraz (40) lost his wicket in the 13th over, caught out by Ben Dunk off Haris' ball.

Gayle was bowled out by Rashid Khan in the very next over after scoring 68 off 40 balls.

Gladiators lost their fifth wicket when Azam Khan was caught out by Afridi on Daniyal's ball.

Rauf struck again in the last over, bowling out Ben Cutting.

The Qalandars made one change to their playing XI, with Haris Rauf entering in place of Salman Mirza.

The Gladiators enter the match after suffering a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings in the first match of this year's tournament on Saturday. The Qalandars, meanwhile, won their opening match by four wickets against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Teams

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (capt.), Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub, Ben Cutting, Muhammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Anwar Ali, Muhammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari.