Quetta Gladiators 25-2 after 5 overs in PSL match vs Lahore Qalandars

Dawn.comPublished February 22, 2021Updated February 22, 2021 07:34pm
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators. — DawnNewsTV
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators. — DawnNewsTV

Quetta Gladiators are 25-2 after five overs against Lahore Qalandars in the fourth 2021 Pakistan Super League fixture at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Qalandars earlier won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Tom Banton and Saim Ayub opened the batting for the Gladiators, but they suffered an early loss when Banton (4) mishit a ball from Rauf and was caught by Ahmed Daniyal in the second over.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also struck soon after, with Saim Ayub being caught by Sohail Akhtar after making just 3.

The Qalandars made one change to their playing XI, with Haris Rauf entering in place of Salman Mirza.

The Gladiators enter the match after suffering a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings in the first match of this year's tournament on Saturday. The Qalandars, meanwhile, won their opening match by four wickets against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Teams

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (capt.), Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub, Ben Cutting, Muhammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Anwar Ali, Muhammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari.

