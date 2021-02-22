Dawn Logo

PPP wins Tharparkar by-poll by a landslide

Imtiaz DharaniPublished February 22, 2021Updated February 22, 2021 01:14pm
This photo shows PPP's Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jilani. — Photo provided by author
The PPP defeated the PTI in the by-polls for Tharparkar's NA-221 seat, according to unofficial results announced on Monday, retaining the seat for a third consecutive time.

PPP's Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jilani trounced PTI's Nizamuddin Rahimoon, according to the unofficial results announced by District Returning Officer Mian Mohammad Shahid, receiving 102,232 votes against Rahimoon's 52,522 votes.

The National Assembly seat had fallen vacant after PPP's MNA Pir Noor Mohammad Shah passed away from Covid-19 in December last year. His son, Jilani, was running in his place in the by-poll.

Voting was disrupted on Sunday after a small fire erupted at a polling station in the district's Chachro tehsil, causing a media frenzy and panic among voters.

According to Tharparkar SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, the "accidental" fire had erupted at polling station no. 126 near Chachro town and "caused damage to some ballot papers and other material". The official, however, had refuted media reports that three persons had been detained for arson.

PPP leaders as well as workers, who gathered at Jilani House in Chhachhro, said the people of Tharparkar had rejected the PTI just like in other districts of the province.

Provincial minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, MPA Arbab Lutufullah, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Dr Mahesh Malani, Arbab Ameer Aman Allah, Dost Ali Rahimoon, Ghulam Hyder Samejo and others said that despite the "undemocratic" moves by political rivals, the people of Tharparkar had shown trust in Jilani and helped him secure the seat.

Meanwhile, the PTI candidate, Grand Democratic Alliance's (GDA) MPA Haji Abdul Razzak Rahimoon, PTI MNA Jay Parkash Lohana and others accused the PPP of harassing voters during the polling process.

Reacting to the development, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari congratulated the party's candidate for winning the by-election.

"The people of Tharparkar have shown a mirror to illegitimate and incompetent rulers in the by-elections. The by-polls were the 'selected' government's first test; Imran Khan has failed in all four provinces," he said in a statement.

He added that it time for the prime minister to resign. "All democratic forces are on one page. The will of the people will also succeed in the Senate elections," he said.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also congratulated the PPP candidate and the party chairman.

"From Thar to Nowshehra, in eight elections PTI is facing losses by bigger margins than before via the Pakistan Democratic Movement," she said, urging the government to "read the message".

Comments (20)
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Feb 22, 2021 12:26pm
Great to see a member of minority Hindu community winning a seat in our national assembly.
Zak
Feb 22, 2021 12:28pm
After the thuggery and violence shown by PPP these votes are by intimidation. Their angers should be called in for all elections. PPP is turning sind into a mafia land. The government will solve this situation too just wait a while.
hamid shafiq
Feb 22, 2021 12:31pm
Can inflation reduce after this win?
Sabeeh ahmad
Feb 22, 2021 12:44pm
PPP prevails instead of sanity!!!!! People of sindh bent upon killing themselves.
Karim Hunzai (Berlin)
Feb 22, 2021 12:44pm
Sindh deserve inflation.
Nakli Sikander
Feb 22, 2021 12:44pm
Where are the riggers when you need them
Aatif
Feb 22, 2021 12:47pm
Hope it turns out well for the voters
Amir
Feb 22, 2021 12:47pm
population of tharparkar is less than 75000???? what a win.
Bilal
Feb 22, 2021 12:48pm
Downfall of PTI started...clearly shows awam is unhappy with their policies
Amin Arab
Feb 22, 2021 12:54pm
Congratulation to Sindh! And your prize is continued slavery!
Sharjeel Syed
Feb 22, 2021 12:57pm
@Amir, outstanding! Anything is possible in this province
ABU TALIB
Feb 22, 2021 12:58pm
Good short work , infact all the Election machinery of Sindh with PPP. So the result is.
Ishrat salim
Feb 22, 2021 12:59pm
when thugs rule Sindh this us not surprising.
Ishrat salim
Feb 22, 2021 01:02pm
@Bilal, you have no idea about Sindh, where PPP is in power for the last 50 years and expects other party to win when they have all govt machinery at their disposal to influence the outcome. The recent burning of a polling station is a stark truth and ground reality. with all that if PTI candidate got 50,000 vote is commendable.
Akram
Feb 22, 2021 01:05pm
People get the leaders they deserve
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Feb 22, 2021 01:09pm
@Bilal, And happy with NS & Zardari's "Loot Maar"???
Lahori
Feb 22, 2021 01:12pm
Shows how the people think about uncontrolled inflation and record loans with nothing on ground to show, under imran Khan
Salman
Feb 22, 2021 01:15pm
this was a PPP seat still PTI managed to win more than 50K votes more than 20K than in 2018 elections.
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Feb 22, 2021 01:18pm
Our brothers from the hindu community are extremely happy today. Long Live Pakistan
Haider
Feb 22, 2021 01:22pm
People of interior Sindh even dont know meaning of democracy.
