Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 22, 2021

Experts’ team arrives today to devise viable model for PIA

Mohammad AsgharPublished February 22, 2021Updated February 22, 2021 08:04am
The airline’s spokesman, Abdullah Hafeez, confirmed that the team would be reaching Pakistan on Monday. — AFP/File
The airline’s spokesman, Abdullah Hafeez, confirmed that the team would be reaching Pakistan on Monday. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of foreign experts is arriving in Pakistan on Monday (today) on the invitation of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain to work on a five-year corporate business plan for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The four-member team will stay in Pakistan for 12 days during which it will undertake a business model review and also meet government officials at the finance ministry, Dr Hussain, senior government officials and the airline’s chief executive officer, Arshad Malik.

The airline’s spokesman, Abdullah Hafeez, confirmed that the team would be reaching Pakistan on Monday.

The experts, who have an extensive consultancy experience, will devise a business plan for the airline to make it profitable and sustainable.

“We will be following the government’s directives on restructuring and reforms in the airline,” the spokesman said.

Dr Hussain is supervising the reforms underway in PIA and in this context consultants had been invited to advice on the restructuring plan for the national carrier.

In November 2019, PIA had sought services of a reputed international firm with extensive aviation consulting experience to prepare a five-year corporate business plan through a tender.

The objective was to make the PIA a leading international airline and enable it to play an important role in Pakistan’s economy.

The plan will include all proposed initiatives and strategies for organisational and financial restructuring within the relevant timelines. It will also provide a detailed forecast of the financial position, performance and cash flows under different possible/recommended scenarios. It will focus on recommendations to revise capital structure and provide a viable working plan for raising future funding requirements.

The proposed plan will also give a holistic view of PIA’s current competitive position in the industry, with focus on its sales and marketing strategy for each region, route and destination.

Restructuring options will also be suggested, and the experts will advise on the best possible strategy for each area of the airline.

The PIA will support the consultant by providing available operational and/or financial information required for the development of the corporate business plan.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority had granted special permission for inbound travel to the foreign experts from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Portugal on the request of the PIA administration.

The delegation will be travelling onboard Turkish Airlines flight as per the travel itinerary. However, this approval was subject to PCR testing, mandatory quarantine and other stipulations as specified by the health authorities upon arrival.

Pakistan has restricted the entry of inbound passengers from countries categorised C in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Vishesh
Feb 22, 2021 08:11am
Foreign experts to rescue PIA. It Means Pak doesn't have talent, caliber, and intentions for its own national carrier? wow!
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed khan
Feb 22, 2021 08:18am
PIA is already bankrupt who is approving their consultation charges
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Feb 22, 2021 08:18am
Good idea to get the business plan reviewed from experts.
Reply Recommend 0
Pashto
Feb 22, 2021 08:18am
Hope foreign experts are paid. Otherwise PIA assets like the NY hotel will be confiscated.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahen
Feb 22, 2021 08:19am
Outcome is sure, more loan is required to survive only, forget about worlds leading cariar.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahen
Feb 22, 2021 08:20am
No expertise available in Pak? PMIK would have advised it well.
Reply Recommend 0
Arun Kochar
Feb 22, 2021 08:20am
No indigenous brains.. Seek foreign help in everything ??
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 22, 2021 08:21am
PIA downfall started from 1971.
Reply Recommend 0
Tiger
Feb 22, 2021 08:44am
Ask foreigner to run.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Elusive change
Updated 21 Feb 2021

Elusive change

The recent civil service reforms are more of the same.

Editorial

Confronting Islamophobia
Updated 22 Feb 2021

Confronting Islamophobia

Foreigners and those declared the ‘other’ are easy scapegoats for society’s failures, with all ills blamed on ‘outsiders’.
22 Feb 2021

Token response

THE government’s conduct regarding its efforts to regulate ‘unlawful’ online content remains opaque and smacks...
22 Feb 2021

Student unions’ ban

THE damaging effects of the Zia-era stigmatisation of student unions can be felt acutely in the current political...
21 Feb 2021

Bypoll controversy

THE recent round of by-elections have thrown up quite a few surprises. They have also generated controversy over...
21 Feb 2021

Digital economy

EVER SINCE Covid-19 cases broke out in the country in February last year, the State Bank has implemented several...
21 Feb 2021

Sparring in parliament

IN keeping with the trend of unruly and inconclusive debates on key issues that have become the hallmark of this...