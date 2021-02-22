Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 22, 2021

Panel investigating 2018 Senate poll scam makes no progress

Syed Irfan RazaPublished February 22, 2021Updated February 22, 2021 08:10am
Imran Khan expelled 20 MPAs from the PTI two years ago and removed another legislator this month shortly after the video was leaked in the media. — APP/File
Imran Khan expelled 20 MPAs from the PTI two years ago and removed another legislator this month shortly after the video was leaked in the media. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: A three-member ministerial committee formed to investigate the 2018 Senate election video leak has so far not made any breakthrough even though the prime minister reportedly saw the clip two years ago.

The committee is scheduled to hold its second meeting on Wednesday. Its first meeting took place on Feb 12.

The prime minister had formed the committee comprising federal Minster for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Imran Khan expelled 20 MPAs from the PTI two years ago and removed another legislator this month shortly after the video was leaked in the media.

The committee will hold its second meeting on Wednesday

Some senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have claimed that the house shown in the video is located in Islamabad and it is not the residence of the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

They said a ‘billionaire’ was involved in purchasing votes of 21 PTI members of the KP Assembly in 2018 and he was again active in this dirty business for the Senate polls to be held on March 3.

When contacted, Fawad Chaudhry said the committee would meet on Wednesday. “Let us see what happens.”

He agreed that nothing has so far come before the committee regarding who had bought loyalties of PTI MPAs.

When asked if he knew the location of the house in the federal capital where the deal was struck as claimed by some PTI leaders, including Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar, the minister expressed ignorance.

Mr Chaudhry said the committee would decide about scope of its work, the terms of reference and to fix criminal liability of the persons involved in the scam.

He said the committee could seek assistance of the Federal Investigation Agency and police to ascertain the identity of the buyers and sellers of votes.

The minister categorically rubbished the opposition’s claim that Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Speaker Asad Qaisar were involved in the scam and said: “We should not give importance to the false claims of the opposition.”

He said the PTI had already removed 21 MPAs from the party for allegedly receiving money to sell their loyalties and now the committee would expose the faces who had purchased them.

The committee has been tasked to ascertain the facts about the scam and submit its recommendations to the prime minister in one month.

Shahzad Akbar had already said that apparently co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari was behind the scam.

But PPP leader Farhatullah Babar rejected the allegation and said two MPAs had claimed that Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaisar had purchased the loyalty of legislators of their own party so that they could not vote in favour of other parties.

He said it had been experienced in the past that sometimes MPAs were purchased so that they remained loyal to their party.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
NoVoice
Feb 22, 2021 08:16am
When leader is honest, his team is automatically honest. One of many memorable quotes of PMIK. Almost all his voters regret dearly their naivety.
Reply Recommend 0
Pashto
Feb 22, 2021 08:18am
Offcourse it will not progress otherwise PTI will be exposed.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Elusive change
Updated 21 Feb 2021

Elusive change

The recent civil service reforms are more of the same.

Editorial

Confronting Islamophobia
Updated 22 Feb 2021

Confronting Islamophobia

Foreigners and those declared the ‘other’ are easy scapegoats for society’s failures, with all ills blamed on ‘outsiders’.
22 Feb 2021

Token response

THE government’s conduct regarding its efforts to regulate ‘unlawful’ online content remains opaque and smacks...
22 Feb 2021

Student unions’ ban

THE damaging effects of the Zia-era stigmatisation of student unions can be felt acutely in the current political...
21 Feb 2021

Bypoll controversy

THE recent round of by-elections have thrown up quite a few surprises. They have also generated controversy over...
21 Feb 2021

Digital economy

EVER SINCE Covid-19 cases broke out in the country in February last year, the State Bank has implemented several...
21 Feb 2021

Sparring in parliament

IN keeping with the trend of unruly and inconclusive debates on key issues that have become the hallmark of this...