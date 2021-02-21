Rizwan standing firm as Multan Sultans reach 111-5 after 15 overs in PSL clash with United

Multan Sultans are 111-5 at the end of 15 overs against Islamabad United in their opening 2021 Pakistan Super League encounter at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Chris Lynn and captain Mohammad Rizwan opened the innings for the Sultans, but Lynn (1 off 5) was dismissed in the second over only, caught by keeper Phil Salt off Faheem Ashraf.

Rizwan then piled on runs to build up his team's total, scoring 43 off 27 in 10 overs. The Sultans lost their second wicket in the 8th over, when James Vince (16) was caught by Ashraf on a ball by Lewis Gregory.

Rilee Rossouw helped Rizwan with a 25-run knock off 14 laced with two fours and as many sixes, before he was caught by Mohammad Waseem off Shadab Khan.

Waseem struck again in the next over, sending Sohaib Maqsood packing after scoring two runs. Khushdil Khan (7), meanwhile, was caught by Alex Hales off Gregory in the 14th over.

Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and decided to field first against the Sultans.

"Lots of dew on the surface, and we'd like to restrict them to around 140," United captain Shadab Khan said, according to ESPNCricinfo.

"We try and play our best XI according to the pitch and we'll try and make the most of these conditions," Sultans' new skipper Mohammad Rizwan said.

This is the second PSL match of the day. In the first match, Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets.

Teams

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Shadab Khan (capt), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Waseem Jnr

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (capt&wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah