Peshawar Zalmi 26-3 at end of 5 overs in first PSL fixture against Lahore Qalandars

Dawn.comPublished February 21, 2021Updated February 21, 2021 02:34pm
Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to field first in their first match of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Peshawar Zalmi are 26 for the loss of three wickets at the end of five overs in their first match of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament against Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Imamul Haq and Kamran Akmal opened the innings for Zalmi. Imam was sent to the pavilion right after, getting caught out by Ben Dunk off Shaheen Shah Afridi's first ball of the match.

Imam was replaced by Shoaib Malik. The Lahore franchise lost their second wicket when Kamran tried to flick a boundary, only for it to land straight in the hands of the perfectly positioned fielder.

Haider, who replaced Kamran on the pitch, got out on his first ball as well, caught out by Dunk off Salman Mirza's ball.

Earlier, Qalandars won the toss and elected to field first.

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan will be making his first appearance in the PSL for the Qalandars. Dilbar Hussain is being replaced by Salman Mirza due to the former's recurring hamstring injury.

Lahore Qalandars, arguably the most sought-after franchise, finally overcame the jinx last year of finishing at the bottom in each of the first four editions. They qualified for their play-offs for the first time and then even reached the final. However, they were defeated by Karachi Kings.

Teams

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza.

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam Ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (capt), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mehmood, Mohammad Imran.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 21, 2021 02:07pm
Lahore Qalandars are hot favorite to win their inaugural match against Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing world famous sixth consecutive edition of 2021 PSL T/20 Cricket Tourney in the historic centuries old city of Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
