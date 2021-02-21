Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 21, 2021

Pakistan peacekeeper dies in Sudan accident

Anwar IqbalPublished February 21, 2021Updated February 21, 2021 08:37am
Lance Naik Tahir Ikram. — Photo courtesy Pakistan UN Mission Twitter
Lance Naik Tahir Ikram. — Photo courtesy Pakistan UN Mission Twitter

WASHINGTON: A Pakista­­ni soldier, Lance Naik Tahir Ikram, died in Sudan on Saturday when his truck met with an accident in the South Darfur region, Pakistan’s UN Mission announced.

Tahir Ikram was associated with the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) and was driving a mission truck when he had the accident. He was a member of the UNAMID’s Formed Police Unit.

The statement released by Pakistan’s UN Mission did not say how the accident happened and whether other people were also involved in this mishap.

“My sincere and heartfelt condolences to Lance Naik Tahir Ikram’s family on the tragic passing of a valuable member of International Police Peacekeeping,” Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram said in a message released in New York.

“His services will be forever remembered. His dedication in the line of duty is beyond the call of duty. We are immeasurably indebted to him,” he added.

Pakistan is one of the longest-serving and largest contributors to UN peacekeeping and has a health personnel unit in Darfur as well.

Pakistan’s first UN peacekeeping mission began in 1960 in Congo and so far more than 200,000 Pakistani soldiers have participated in 60 missions in 28 countries. Pakistan still has more than 7,000 personnel deployed in nine countries as part of 14 ongoing UN missions.

During its long association with UN peacekeeping missions, Pakistan has lost 157 personnel and 24 officers — martyred during their efforts to restore peace and stability in some of the world’s most turbulent regions.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Feb 21, 2021 08:45am
"Pakistan is one of the longest-serving and largest contributors to UN peacekeeping .." Great work. Pakistan army is our pride.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Feb 21, 2021 09:41am
RIP dear soldier Pakistan is proud of our soldiers sacrifices both at home and abroad.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Open or secret?
21 Feb 2021

Open or secret?

There are concerns about ‘open and identifiable’ ballots.
Lost moral high ground
21 Feb 2021

Lost moral high ground

Elections are always highly charged but rarely has the ECP issued the kind of damning statement it did.
The soul of Pakistan
Updated 21 Feb 2021

The soul of Pakistan

The trolls are spewing what they have absorbed over the years.
Race to restore
20 Feb 2021

Race to restore

Overfishing remains one of the greatest threats to ocean health.

Editorial

21 Feb 2021

Bypoll controversy

THE recent round of by-elections have thrown up quite a few surprises. They have also generated controversy over...
21 Feb 2021

Digital economy

EVER SINCE Covid-19 cases broke out in the country in February last year, the State Bank has implemented several...
21 Feb 2021

Sparring in parliament

IN keeping with the trend of unruly and inconclusive debates on key issues that have become the hallmark of this...
20 Feb 2021

Afghanistan peace?

THOUGH the situation on the ground in Afghanistan is far from ideal, should the parallel peace processes collapse ...
Updated 20 Feb 2021

Missing relatives

THE family members of ‘missing’ persons from Balochistan are staging a sit-in in the capital to protest the...
20 Feb 2021

PSL begins

THE Pakistan Super League cricket carnival is all set to kick off today at Karachi’s National Stadium with the...