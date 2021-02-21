Pakistan-Turkey military drills conclude

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-Turkey counter-terrorism drills codenamed Ataturk-XI 2021 concluded on Saturday.

The three-week-long exercises held at Tarbela were participated by special forces of Pakistan and Turkey.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the drills included cordon and search techniques, built-up area clearance with combat aviation support and hostage rescue.

The participating troops also practised free fall and martial arts.

Inspector General of Training and Evaluation Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

A high-level military delegation of Turkey headed by Maj Gen Emre Tayanc was present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2021