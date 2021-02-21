Dawn Logo

Pakistan-Turkey military drills conclude

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 21, 2021Updated February 21, 2021 07:24am
The drills included cordon and search techniques, built-up area clearance with combat aviation support and hostage rescue. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-Turkey counter-terrorism drills codenamed Ataturk-XI 2021 concluded on Saturday.

The three-week-long exercises held at Tarbela were participated by special forces of Pakistan and Turkey.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the drills included cordon and search techniques, built-up area clearance with combat aviation support and hostage rescue.

The participating troops also practised free fall and martial arts.

Inspector General of Training and Evaluation Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

A high-level military delegation of Turkey headed by Maj Gen Emre Tayanc was present on the occasion.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 21, 2021 07:31am
No doubt, Turkey is the most trusted friend, ally, supporter, backer and "all weather" friend in Continental Europe and beyond of the fertile land of four seasons and mineral-rich soil of 225 million brave, bold, brilliant and blazing people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

