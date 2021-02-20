Quetta Gladiators 104-7 in opening PSL 6 fixture against Karachi Kings

Quetta Gladiators were 104-7 at the end of 15 overs against the Karachi Kings in the opening match of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi's National Stadium on Saturday.

The Kings started off strong by dismissing both Sarfaraz Ahmed and Tom Banton. Banton managed only five runs before being sent back to the pavilion in the first over. Sarfaraz fell in the second over, claiming only seven runs.

Saim Ayub, who made his T20 debut, fell in the eighth over, adding an equal number of runs to the scoreboard. Chris Gayle, dubbed the "T20 superstar", met his downfall in the ninth over. Gayle scored 39 runs.

Mohammad Nawaz was run out in the eleventh over while Azam Khan was sent to the pavilion in thirteenth over. Ben Cutting followed suit, adding 11 runs to the scoreboard.

Earlier, the Kings had won the toss and opted to field first. Speaking after the toss, Karachi captain Imad Wasim said: "It's a very good wicket and it's going to hold so we hope to chase down what we're set.

"Chris Gayle is a T20 superstar but we have certain plans for him and we're confident we can execute our plans," he added.

Meanwhile, Quetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said: "Tom Banton is really exciting us, as is Qais Ahmed. I feel very confident in our young pace attack, led by Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain. Let's see how it goes."

Teams

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Imad Wasim (capt) Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Quetta Gladiators: Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt &wk(), Saim Ayub, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari