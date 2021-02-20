Karachi Kings win toss, bowl first in opening PSL 6 fixture against Quetta Gladiators

The Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field first in the first match of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against the Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking after the toss, Karachi captain Imad Wasim said: "It's a very good wicket and it's going to hold so we hope to chase down what we're set.

"Chris Gayle is a T20 superstar but we have certain plans for him and we're confident we can execute our plans," he added.

Meanwhile, Quetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said: "Tom Banton is really exciting us, as is Qais Ahmed. I feel very confident in our young pace attack, led by Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain. Let's see how it goes."

Teams

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Imad Wasim (capt) Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Quetta Gladiators: Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt &wk(), Saim Ayub, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari