PSL 6 shows off its 'groove' in star-studded opening ceremony

Published February 20, 2021Updated February 20, 2021 07:49pm
Atif Aslam performs at the opening ceremony of PSL in Karachi on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Atif Aslam performs at the opening ceremony of PSL in Karachi on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Imran Khan performs at the PSL opening ceremony. — DawnNewsTV
Imran Khan performs at the PSL opening ceremony. — DawnNewsTV

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicked off in Karachi on Saturday with a star-studded opening ceremony.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani kicked things off by welcoming international players to the country. "We welcome you to Pakistan and know that you will take back very fond memories of your stay here and look forward to seeing you again next year."

"This year, matches are only being played in Karachi and Lahore. Only 7,500 people will be able to attend matches in Karachi and 5,500 in Lahore due to the coronavirus," he said, adding that he was hopeful the situation would improve and allow more fans to attend matches.

He also thanked the fans for making PSL a success, while also expressing his gratitude to the sponsors of the tournament. He added that the tournament would not have been possible without the cooperation of the provincial governments and law enforcement agencies.

He concluded his speech by wishing all six franchises luck in the tournament.

In his address, HBL CEO Mohammad Aurangzeb said: "We missed the fans last year and some would argue the energy associated with having a full stadium. But from my perspective, stadiums are where the fans are, whether they are in the stands or watching from the comfort of their homes."

Certified Pakistani superstar Atif Aslam was the first to light up the stage, performing a medley of his greatest hits. Accompanied by backup dancers, he showed off his dancing prowess with a captivating performance.

Singer Imran Khan took things to another level, belting out his massively popular single 'Amplifier' alongside Humaima Malick. But the highlight of his set had to be Khan's single 'Bewafa' which had those watching at home singing their hearts out.

Last but definitely not the least were the stars of this year's PSL anthem, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners. The singers showed off their electric stage presence, demonstrating why the anthem was a perfect fit for this year's tournament.

The ceremony concluded with a massive fireworks display.

