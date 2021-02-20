Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 20, 2021

India's Kohli says he suffered from depression

AFPPublished February 20, 2021Updated February 20, 2021 03:44pm
Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has revealed that he struggled with depression and felt like the “loneliest guy in the world” after failing with the bat during a tour of England in 2014. — AFP/File
Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has revealed that he struggled with depression and felt like the “loneliest guy in the world” after failing with the bat during a tour of England in 2014. — AFP/File

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has revealed that he struggled with depression and felt like the “loneliest guy in the world” after failing with the bat during a tour of England in 2014.

Kohli, one of the highest-paid athletes in the world with a net worth of $26 million, also said that a chat with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar helped him through the mental health crisis.

The 32-year-old batsman made the revelations on a podcast with English commentator and former cricketer Mark Nicholas.

“I did [feel depressed]. It's not a great feeling to wake up knowing that you won't be able to score runs and I think all batsmen have felt that at some stage that you are not in control of anything at all,” said Kohli, who is adored by millions of fans for his tough and competitive on-field persona.

“You just didn't understand how to get over it. That was a phase when I literally couldn't do anything to overturn things [...] I felt like I was the loneliest guy in the world.”

The Indian skipper averaged just 13.50 from five Tests in that series, which India lost 3-1 after drawing the opener.

Kohli said he felt lonely despite having supportive people in his life.

“Personally, for me that was a revelation that you could feel that lonely even though you are a part of a big group,” said the cricketer, who married top Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in 2017.

“I won't say I didn't have people who I could speak to but not having a professional to speak to who could understand what I am going through completely, I think is a huge factor.”

Kohli added that he heeded advice from Tendulkar about letting the feeling pass instead of fighting it.

“If you start fighting that feeling, it grows stronger. So, that is the advice I took on board and my mindset really opened up from then on.”

Kohli is currently leading India against England in a four-Test home series tied 1-1.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Freedom of dissent
Updated 20 Feb 2021

Freedom of dissent

The right to dissent has to fight an unequal contest in Modi’s India.

Editorial

20 Feb 2021

Afghanistan peace?

THOUGH the situation on the ground in Afghanistan is far from ideal, should the parallel peace processes collapse ...
Updated 20 Feb 2021

Missing relatives

THE family members of ‘missing’ persons from Balochistan are staging a sit-in in the capital to protest the...
20 Feb 2021

PSL begins

THE Pakistan Super League cricket carnival is all set to kick off today at Karachi’s National Stadium with the...
19 Feb 2021

LSM estimates

THE new estimates for large-scale manufacturing production published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics support ...
19 Feb 2021

Election antics

THE Senate elections have been embroiled in a bigger controversy than was required. At multiple levels there are...
RIP Ali Sadpara
Updated 19 Feb 2021

RIP Ali Sadpara

Perhaps there is some comfort in the fact that Sadpara's final resting place will be on the very mountains he loved so much.