Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 20, 2021

PM to meet 3-member representative committee of missing persons: Mazari

Dawn.comPublished February 20, 2021Updated February 20, 2021 02:19pm
Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari disclosed on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet a three-member representative committee of the families of missing persons in March. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/File
Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari disclosed on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet a three-member representative committee of the families of missing persons in March. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/File

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari disclosed on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet a three-member representative committee of the families of missing persons — who have been protesting in the capital for more than a week — in March.

In a tweet, Mazari said she met the protesting families of the missing persons at Express Chowk, Islamabad, today and conveyed the prime minister's message to them.

She also assured the families of the government's "commitment to ensure an end to this practice of enforced disappearances through legislation", adding that the "process is now moving forward".

In an accompanying press release, the human rights minister shared that she met the protesters on the premier's instructions and conveyed his message that had three points:

  • The protesters should end their dharna.
  • The prime minister would meet a three-member representative committee from among the protesters in March in a meeting arranged by Mazari.
  • The protesters would hand over a list of the missing persons so their status could be ascertained and communicated to the prime minister before the meeting.

The families she met requested that priority should be given to the missing persons of the 13 families who are present at the dharna, Mazari added.

Cabinet expresses concern

Earlier this week, a meeting of the federal cabinet had expressed concern over the longstanding issue of missing persons and directed the authorities concerned to make prompt legislation in the parliament to ensure that there was no missing person in the present government.

During the meeting, Mazari had informed the prime minister that a proposed bill to stop the disappearance of people was lying with the law ministry for over two years but nothing was being done on it.

The prime minister intervened and asked all stakeholders to sit together and proposed a consensus bill for necessary amendments to the relevant laws.

On that same day, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had met the families of the missing persons to show solidarity with them.

Maryam had asked the government to at least inform the families of missing persons about the fate of their relatives. She also urged the army chief and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general to play their role to address the issue.

She criticised the government for not reaching out to the protesters, saying that it was the duty of the state to take care of its citizens.

Rashid informed them that the government was taking the issue seriously and would adopt all possible measures for their recovery.

The families of the missing persons had set up a camp outside the National Press Club last week but after failing to get the government’s attention, decided to march towards D-Chowk on Feb 16.

Missing Persons
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Freedom of dissent
Updated 20 Feb 2021

Freedom of dissent

The right to dissent has to fight an unequal contest in Modi’s India.

Editorial

20 Feb 2021

Afghanistan peace?

THOUGH the situation on the ground in Afghanistan is far from ideal, should the parallel peace processes collapse ...
Updated 20 Feb 2021

Missing relatives

THE family members of ‘missing’ persons from Balochistan are staging a sit-in in the capital to protest the...
20 Feb 2021

PSL begins

THE Pakistan Super League cricket carnival is all set to kick off today at Karachi’s National Stadium with the...
19 Feb 2021

LSM estimates

THE new estimates for large-scale manufacturing production published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics support ...
19 Feb 2021

Election antics

THE Senate elections have been embroiled in a bigger controversy than was required. At multiple levels there are...
RIP Ali Sadpara
Updated 19 Feb 2021

RIP Ali Sadpara

Perhaps there is some comfort in the fact that Sadpara's final resting place will be on the very mountains he loved so much.