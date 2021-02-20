Player from PSL franchise tests positive for coronavirus: PCB

A player from one of the franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has tested poitive for the coronavirus, while another player and an official has been placed in a three-day quarantine after violating bio-security protocols, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Saturday.

The player who tested positive for the coronavirus had previously exhibited symptoms and was undergoing isolation. He will be quarantined for 10 days and also require two negative Covid-19 tests before being allowed to "integrate again with the side in accordance with the applicable re-entry protocols".

Meanwhile, the two individuals who broke protocols would be required to show two negative tests for Covid-19 during their three-day quarantine period before they could be allowed entry back into the "bio-secure bubble in accordance with the re-entry protocols".

“The PCB is disappointed that two members of one of the sides showed carelessness and violated the bio-secure bubble protocols by coming into a contact with a person who was not part of the bubble," noted the statement.

It said the health and safety of individuals associated with the PSL were of "paramount importance" for the PCB and the event.

"All players [...] are once again reminded to diligently follow the PCB Covid-19 protocols as the PCB will not allow anyone to affect the integrity and credibility of the tournament."

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said on Friday the PCB was in contact with the National Command Operation Centre, which is coordinating Pakistan's coronavirus response. He said the PCB was hopeful that all of its cricketers would get vaccinated by the month of March.