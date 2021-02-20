Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 20, 2021

Three policemen, three fighters killed in occupied Kashmir

AFPPublished February 20, 2021Updated February 20, 2021 08:58am
INDIAN soldiers arrive at the site of the shooting in Srinagar.—AP
INDIAN soldiers arrive at the site of the shooting in Srinagar.—AP

SRINAGAR: A Kashmir freedom fighter gunned down two policemen on a busy street in the disputed territory’s main city Srinagar on Friday, the latest in a string of deadly attacks around a visit by 24 foreign ambassadors.

In total, the surge in violence left three police officers and three freedom fighters dead, with the latest killings coming just hours after the envoys on the guided trip left the territory.

Access to held Kashmir has been restricted for foreigners since the government ended its semi-autonomy in 2019, and much of the Muslim-majority territory observed a shutdown during the diplomats’ stay.

Friday’s incident was the fourth involving anti-India fighters since the envoys arrived on Wednesday.

The two policemen were stood at a store entrance in Srinagar when a fighter pulled out an automatic rifle from under a tunic and opened fire at point-blank range, CCTV footage released by police showed. The gunman ran off as passers-by cowered.

On Wednesday, freedom fighters on a motorbike shot and wounded the son of a well-known Srinagar restaurant owner who is not from Kashmir. Police said three people had been detained.

Three fighters were killed on Thursday during a clash with Indian forces in the Shopian area of the Kashmir valley.

And earlier on Friday, during another military search operation in the Beerwah area, fighters killed a police officer and injured another before escaping, police said.

New Delhi moved to bring the occupied territory under greater control in August 2019 — a major security blanket was imposed and scores of local politicians detained.

Some remain in custody, though most restrictions have gradually been removed.

Ahead of the ambassadors’ visit — where the diplomats from a host of African, Asian, European and Latin American countries met local leaders — authorities lifted a curb on high-speed 4G internet.

India on Thursday rejected concerns raised by two UN rights experts that “demographic change on a linguistic, religious and ethnic basis” was underway in the territory.

“The loss of autonomy and the imposition of direct rule by the government in New Delhi suggests the people of Jammu and Kashmir no longer have their own government and have lost power to legislate or amend laws,” the experts said in a statement.

“These fears are baseless and unfounded,” India’s foreign ministry said in response.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2021

Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Pashto
Feb 20, 2021 09:02am
Terrorism will be crushed.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 20, 2021 09:04am
UN snubbed India on Kashmir. Freedom fighters killed occupying Indian army. Indian propaganda stunt in Occupied Kashmir fails- again.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 20, 2021 09:06am
India's carefully planned propaganda visit by "foreigners" totally flops with heightened violence in Occ J&K, and royal snub from UN.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid Shafiq
Feb 20, 2021 09:08am
Support and freedom for Kashmir
Reply Recommend 0
Rkaus
Feb 20, 2021 09:09am
The foreign Ambassadors will take notice of terrorism for sure
Reply Recommend 0
Gajab type fun
Feb 20, 2021 09:19am
Were the policeman no kashmiri ?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 20, 2021 09:20am
Give up terrorism
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 20, 2021 09:20am
Take gun u die
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 20, 2021 09:21am
Enjoy Indian economy and growth
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Freedom of dissent
Updated 20 Feb 2021

Freedom of dissent

The right to dissent has to fight an unequal contest in Modi’s India.

Editorial

20 Feb 2021

Afghanistan peace?

THOUGH the situation on the ground in Afghanistan is far from ideal, should the parallel peace processes collapse ...
Updated 20 Feb 2021

Missing relatives

THE family members of ‘missing’ persons from Balochistan are staging a sit-in in the capital to protest the...
20 Feb 2021

PSL begins

THE Pakistan Super League cricket carnival is all set to kick off today at Karachi’s National Stadium with the...
19 Feb 2021

LSM estimates

THE new estimates for large-scale manufacturing production published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics support ...
19 Feb 2021

Election antics

THE Senate elections have been embroiled in a bigger controversy than was required. At multiple levels there are...
RIP Ali Sadpara
Updated 19 Feb 2021

RIP Ali Sadpara

Perhaps there is some comfort in the fact that Sadpara's final resting place will be on the very mountains he loved so much.