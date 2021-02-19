Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 19, 2021

PTI releases details of over Rs88m collected in UK

Iftikhar A. KhanPublished February 19, 2021Updated February 19, 2021 07:12am
This file photo shows PTI chairman Imran Khan addresseing PTI workers outside Bani Gala. —Reuters/File
This file photo shows PTI chairman Imran Khan addresseing PTI workers outside Bani Gala. —Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday released details of millions of rupees of funds transferred from the United Kingdom to the party’s account this year.

Releasing details of the funding, PTI’s Overseas International Chapter’s secretary Dr Abdullah Riyar said Rs88.7 million received from the UK was a “slap in the face of drummers”. He said that despite a shameful and false propaganda campaign against the party, thousands of Pakistanis joined the PTI by sending money from their own pockets.

Dr Riyar said that 11,208 overseas Pakistanis joined the PTI in the UK this year and they paid 36 pounds each as membership fee. He said this membership fee of PTI’s foreign branches was an important and permanent source of finance for the party.

He said the membership fee paid by workers had been transferred to the party’s account through formal channels, adding that data and details of every worker who paid the membership fee were safe.

Dr Riyar said the details of PTI membership in other countries would also be released.

On the other hand, PTI’s founding member and petitioner in the foreign funding case against the ruling party Akbar S. Babar said the PTI’s latest statement on the funds collected from the UK was a “laughable attempt to hoodwink public opinion” as no such record of funding from Britain had been submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Mr Babar said in a statement that the PTI continued to make hollow public statements which were subsequently denied by the party’s lawyers before the ECP.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had on January 20 made a public offer of ending secrecy in the foreign funding case which was subsequently denied in writing by the PTI lawyer before the ECP’s scrutiny committee on Feb 2.

Similarly, he added, PTI’s central finance secretary had on Feb 9 publicly admitted that funds were received from the United Arab Emirates through money changers into the private bank accounts of four employees of the PTI central office, including a telephone operator. However, on Feb 15, the PTI lawyer flatly denied it in writing before the scrutiny committee.

Mr Babar said the PTI had 50 international chapters with bank accounts, adding that he had identified seven international bank accounts of the party, including two Lloyds Bank accounts in Britain, which had been concealed from the ECP.

These international bank accounts of the PTI, he said, included Australia Account No: 45838549859; ANZ Banking Group Ltd, USA Bank of America accounts: 488037228011, 488028507602 and 488037228024; Canada’s CIBC Bank account: 228428706; and UK’s Lloyds Bank accounts: 00191424 and 26675768.

Mr Babar said that to date not a single PTI international bank statement had been produced before the scrutiny committee despite repeated orders. He challenged the PTI spokesperson to submit in writing his latest claim of fundraising from Britain along with Lloyd’s Bank statements, instead of trying to “fool people with tall but false claims of transparency”.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chacha Chowdhury
Feb 19, 2021 07:17am
I am sure this data is not fudged, and all the information provided is true and accurate. After all, why will a handsome PM lie?
Reply Recommend 0
Darawal
Feb 19, 2021 07:20am
How much was spent to recover this meagre amount?
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Feb 19, 2021 07:21am
Where are the deatwil and news on foreign funding case on PPP, PML N, JUI F??
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Feb 19, 2021 07:23am
PTI got the backing of the selectors. Nobody can remove Imran, until the top people want him out.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 19, 2021 07:27am
Excellent IK. PP and PMLN are already in heaps of trouble.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Feb 19, 2021 08:17am
How can anyone take your word when your own party in court says it’s useless
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Feb 19, 2021 08:21am
What do you give them in return to these members in UK.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

State functionaries
19 Feb 2021

State functionaries

The state is yet to assess its role vis-à-vis Islamic fundamentals.
Forced cremations
Updated 18 Feb 2021

Forced cremations

Sri Lankan Muslims have faced forced evictions, smear campaigns and unlawful arrests.

Editorial

19 Feb 2021

LSM estimates

THE new estimates for large-scale manufacturing production published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics support ...
19 Feb 2021

Election antics

THE Senate elections have been embroiled in a bigger controversy than was required. At multiple levels there are...
RIP Ali Sadpara
Updated 19 Feb 2021

RIP Ali Sadpara

Perhaps there is some comfort in the fact that Sadpara's final resting place will be on the very mountains he loved so much.
Updated 18 Feb 2021

IMF agreement

The IMF should be seen as the ICU of economies, a place where countries go when they are facing a severe crisis.
18 Feb 2021

Cautious hope

IT appears that Covid-19 cases in Pakistan are falling after a terrifying winter spike, with the positivity ratio...
18 Feb 2021

Pro-women laws’ application

LEGISLATION is only as effective in so far as it is implemented. On that score, women’s rights legislation in...