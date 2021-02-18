Dawn Logo

3 injured after fight breaks out between two groups of doctors at Gujrat hospital

Imran GabolPublished February 18, 2021Updated February 18, 2021 10:02pm
A view of the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital in Gujrat. — Dawn/File
Three people were injured after a fight broke out between two groups of doctors at Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital in Gujrat on Thursday, District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Farooq Salamat said.

The three people received minor injuries during the fight, according to the official. He added that four people have been arrested while two weapons have also been seized from them.

Some other private persons were also involved in the clash, Salamat said.

Talking to the media, former president of the Gujrat chapter of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr Saud Afzal shared details of the incident.

"We were in the TV room when we were attacked by Dr Usama Talat and his companions. Private people accompanying Dr Usama tortured our doctors."

He alleged that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raza Awan instead of "sorting the matter further inflamed it".

He also managed the escape of the other group from the scene, he claimed.

"We have caught three private people and handed them over to the police. Doctors have shut down services at the hospital," Dr Afzal added.

Zum
Feb 18, 2021 09:39pm
IKs naya Pakistan. Doctors behave like hoodlums and come armed with guns! Wah!
Reply Recommend 0
Leg before vibration
Feb 18, 2021 09:42pm
Doctors vs doctors=patients
Reply Recommend 0

