Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 18, 2021

Phase II: Pakistan to start vaccinating citizens over 65 years on receiving 2.8m doses around March 2, says SAPM

Dawn.comPublished February 18, 2021Updated February 18, 2021 06:57pm
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan addresses the media in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan addresses the media in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday shared that Pakistan would receive 2.8 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine through the Covax programme around March 2 after which the next phase of vaccinations against the coronavirus would begin.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said: "According to our information, 2.8m doses will reach around March 2. This is very good news because we will be able to start the next phase [of the vaccination programme]."

Dr Sultan said more than 52,000 frontline healthcare workers had been vaccinated till now. Calling them role models, he said the healthcare workers getting vaccinated showed "how much they trust the vaccine's efficacy".

Elaborating on the changes the government has brought to its vaccination strategy, he said that previously, frontline healthcare workers had to register themselves and then a list was created and they were informed of the specific vaccination centre they could go to in order to receive their shot.

"A small change has been made. If you are a frontline healthcare worker below the age of 60, you just have to send your CNIC (computerised national identity card) number to 1166 and then visit your nearby vaccination centre [to get the shot]. Your vaccination will be ensured."

The list of vaccination centres is also available on the website of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), he added.

The SAPM said that the registration process for healthcare workers who were not working on the frontline, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists, would begin from February 22. "They will be able to register themselves [easily] through a website and they can visit any vaccination centre after two to three days and get vaccinated."

Talking about the registration process for citizens aged above 65 years, he said they should send their CNIC numbers to 1166 without any dashes or spaces. They would then receive a reply, giving them further information about the mechanism for getting vaccinated.

"We have full expectation that [their vaccination] will start at the beginning of March."

He said people could visit the NCOC website or the health ministry's website for further information.

Dr Sultan said the government was prioritising vaccination for people over 65 because the majority of the 12,500+ fatalities due to Covid in the country were of people in that age bracket.

"I believe it is important to start vaccination from them. If you are over 65, get yourself registered and if you are less than 65, then help [people over that age] with registration."

Vaccines

Providing clarity on the vaccines that would be used, the SAPM said that right now, the Sinopharm vaccine was being used which had been received from China.

"We did not recommend that it be used for people over 60. It does not mean the vaccine is not safe and effective. The reason was that whenever trials are held for vaccines, data is analysed and decisions are taken. When this trial was conducted, there was not enough participation of people over 60 for statistical analysis."

He asked the nation to "trust the people" the government was choosing to oversee the vaccination process and take decisions. "People should have confidence that the [officials] the government is choosing are looking at [the vaccines] minutely and prioritise public's health."

He said people over the age of 60 would be given shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Covax programme for Covid-19 vaccines published its first distribution list earlier this month, planning enough doses for dozens of countries to immunise more than three per cent of their populations by mid-year.

It broke down for the first time how the programme's initial 337.2m doses will be distributed, with first deliveries expected in late February.

Countries will receive doses in proportion to population size, with the most going to India (97.2m), Pakistan (17.2m), Nigeria (16m), Indonesia (13.7m), Bangladesh (12.8m) and Brazil (10.6m).

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Pashto
Feb 18, 2021 07:02pm
2.8 million vaccines will be sold in the black market. Wait and watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 18, 2021 07:08pm
Great news.
Reply Recommend 0
Rabia
Feb 18, 2021 07:16pm
"People should have confidence that the [officials] the government is choosing are looking at [the vaccines] minutely and prioritise public's health" Oh really?
Reply Recommend 0
Leg before vibration
Feb 18, 2021 08:06pm
Thanks INDIA
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Ominous ides
18 Feb 2021

Ominous ides

Wartime conditions have been created during peacetime.
The party ends
18 Feb 2021

The party ends

The IMF seems to be saying that the incremental quantum of exports cannot justify the scale of “incentives” for ...
Of civil services reform
Updated 18 Feb 2021

Of civil services reform

Civil services reform constitutes only a part of the much bigger scheme of governance which is showing some traces of regression.

Editorial

Updated 18 Feb 2021

IMF agreement

The IMF should be seen as the ICU of economies, a place where countries go when they are facing a severe crisis.
18 Feb 2021

Cautious hope

IT appears that Covid-19 cases in Pakistan are falling after a terrifying winter spike, with the positivity ratio...
18 Feb 2021

Pro-women laws’ application

LEGISLATION is only as effective in so far as it is implemented. On that score, women’s rights legislation in...
Updated 17 Feb 2021

Increased remittances

There are reports that the State Bank is planning to conduct a study to analyse the remittance growth factors.
17 Feb 2021

Vaccine concerns

IT is reassuring to see the Covid-19 vaccine recipient pool expanding further. Thus far, around 38,000 healthcare...
17 Feb 2021

Person-specific ordinance

THE PTI government has issued an ordinance to reappoint the prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau...