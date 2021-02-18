Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 18, 2021

US State Secy Blinken to hold virtual 'Quad' meeting with Australia, India, Japan

ReutersPublished February 18, 2021Updated February 18, 2021 03:43pm
In this file photo taken on February 4, 2021 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to staff at the US State Department during the first visit of US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC. — AFP
In this file photo taken on February 4, 2021 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to staff at the US State Department during the first visit of US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC. — AFP

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually on Thursday with his counterparts from Japan, Australia and India in the “Quad” framework, a grouping seen as part of efforts to balance China’s growing military and economic power.

The meeting, announced by State Department spokesman Ned Price at a regular briefing on Wednesday, will be the first of the informal group under the Biden administration that took office on January 20, although it has discussed its future role in bilateral calls with members since then.

“This discussion with the Quad foreign ministers is critical to advancing our shared goals in the free and open Indo-Pacific and rising to the defining challenges of our time, including coordinating our efforts and Covid-19 response, as well as climate change,” Price said.

Blinken will also discuss shared global challenges with counterparts from France, Germany and Britain in a separate call on Thursday, Price said.

President Joe Biden has said working closely with allies will be key to his strategy toward China, in which he has said the US will aim to “out-compete” Beijing.

Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a telephone call last week to strengthen Indo-Pacific security through the Quad.

Japan hosted an in-person meeting of Quad foreign ministers in October and the four countries the following month held their largest joint naval exercises in over a decade.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Himmat
Feb 18, 2021 04:50pm
Great. They should plan steps, not only for military planning but also commercial.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Ominous ides
18 Feb 2021

Ominous ides

Wartime conditions have been created during peacetime.
The party ends
18 Feb 2021

The party ends

The IMF seems to be saying that the incremental quantum of exports cannot justify the scale of “incentives” for ...
Of civil services reform
Updated 18 Feb 2021

Of civil services reform

Civil services reform constitutes only a part of the much bigger scheme of governance which is showing some traces of regression.

Editorial

Updated 18 Feb 2021

IMF agreement

The IMF should be seen as the ICU of economies, a place where countries go when they are facing a severe crisis.
18 Feb 2021

Cautious hope

IT appears that Covid-19 cases in Pakistan are falling after a terrifying winter spike, with the positivity ratio...
18 Feb 2021

Pro-women laws’ application

LEGISLATION is only as effective in so far as it is implemented. On that score, women’s rights legislation in...
Updated 17 Feb 2021

Increased remittances

There are reports that the State Bank is planning to conduct a study to analyse the remittance growth factors.
17 Feb 2021

Vaccine concerns

IT is reassuring to see the Covid-19 vaccine recipient pool expanding further. Thus far, around 38,000 healthcare...
17 Feb 2021

Person-specific ordinance

THE PTI government has issued an ordinance to reappoint the prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau...