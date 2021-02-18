Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 18, 2021

ECP rejects Senate nomination papers of PML-N's Pervaiz Rasheed

Ali WaqarPublished February 18, 2021Updated February 18, 2021 02:45pm
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected the Senate nomination papers of PML-N leader and former information minister Pervaiz Rashid. — DawnNewsTV/File
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected the Senate nomination papers of PML-N leader and former information minister Pervaiz Rashid. — DawnNewsTV/File

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected the nomination papers of PML-N leader and former information minister, Pervaiz Rasheed, for a Senate seat from Punjab.

A day earlier, Rasheed was told that he was a defaulter of the Punjab House in Islamabad and his nomination would be accepted only after he cleared the dues.

On Thursday, the retuning officer accepted the objection to Rasheed's nomination and said that he failed to provide evidence regarding having cleared the dues.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, the PML-N leader termed the development an "engineered attempt" to keep him from contesting Senate polls.

"A so-called demand was created about which I was not informed. When I tried to fulfill this demand by paying the outstanding amount and exercising my right to participate in the polls, all government officials disappeared from their seats and offices.

"They are not giving their bank account number nor are they taking cash," he said, adding that the ruling-PTI was inventing "fake" cases to incarcerate opposition leaders.

He claimed government officials were not ready to accept the payment as they had been given directives by Prime Minister Imran Khan so that he could be stopped from contesting the polls on "technical grounds".

He maintained that it was his legal right to appeal the ECP's decision. "You can close the doors of parliament for me but you cannot silence my voice," he said.

In 2018, the Punjab government had released a list of 76 politicians, bureaucrats and others for defaulting on the payment for their stay and meals at Punjab House in Islamabad.

According to the list at the time, Rasheed owed Rs7.05m, including Rs0.69m charges for his stay from January to August in 2011 and Rs6.4m for his stay between June 2013 and May 2018. His daughter Poonam Rasheed owed Rs2.7m.

Senate Polls 2021
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Feb 18, 2021 02:46pm
Their corrupt practices are coming out of woodwork!
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Feb 18, 2021 02:58pm
Shameless ECP is at the beck and call of PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaan-Bhittani
Feb 18, 2021 03:05pm
The CJP should hear this case.
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Feb 18, 2021 03:22pm
PTI trying every trick to get seats in the senate!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Ominous ides
18 Feb 2021

Ominous ides

Wartime conditions have been created during peacetime.
The party ends
18 Feb 2021

The party ends

The IMF seems to be saying that the incremental quantum of exports cannot justify the scale of “incentives” for ...
Of civil services reform
Updated 18 Feb 2021

Of civil services reform

Civil services reform constitutes only a part of the much bigger scheme of governance which is showing some traces of regression.

Editorial

Updated 18 Feb 2021

IMF agreement

The IMF should be seen as the ICU of economies, a place where countries go when they are facing a severe crisis.
18 Feb 2021

Cautious hope

IT appears that Covid-19 cases in Pakistan are falling after a terrifying winter spike, with the positivity ratio...
18 Feb 2021

Pro-women laws’ application

LEGISLATION is only as effective in so far as it is implemented. On that score, women’s rights legislation in...
Updated 17 Feb 2021

Increased remittances

There are reports that the State Bank is planning to conduct a study to analyse the remittance growth factors.
17 Feb 2021

Vaccine concerns

IT is reassuring to see the Covid-19 vaccine recipient pool expanding further. Thus far, around 38,000 healthcare...
17 Feb 2021

Person-specific ordinance

THE PTI government has issued an ordinance to reappoint the prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau...