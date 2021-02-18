Dawn Logo

PM Imran says economic indicators improving despite challenges

Dawn.comPublished February 18, 2021Updated February 18, 2021 01:57pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a ceremony in Islamabad to celebrate a milestone of the Roshan Digital Accounts initiative. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a ceremony in Islamabad to celebrate a milestone of the Roshan Digital Accounts initiative. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan's economic indicators had improved compared to other countries despite the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the country's exports had shown an increase higher than that of its regional competitors.

The prime minister was speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad celebrating the milestone of the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) initiative crossing the $500 million mark in remittances. He has previously commented on this milestone in statement on Twitter.

“I want to thank our Overseas Pakistanis for responding so strongly to SBP’s #RoshanDigitalAccounts. 87,833 accounts opened from 97 countries around the world. $500 million sent to Pakistan in just 5 months. Momentum continues to rise with $243 million coming in last 6 weeks alone,” PM Khan tweeted on Tuesday.

The RDA — a joint initiative of the government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in collaboration with commercial banks operating in the country — was inaugurated by the premier in September 2020. The main purpose of the initiative is to attract millions of Pakistanis living abroad by offering much higher returns on deposits compared to returns in the developed economies.

Speaking on the improvements in economic indicators, he said Pakistan had seen a record improvement in exports, which had risen more than its competitors in the region such as India and Bangladesh.

This, he said, happened at a time when economies of other countries were suffering due to the pandemic yet "Pakistan's economy is going in a positive direction."

He paid particular emphasis on the growth in Pakistan's textile sector and how it was attracting investment and new textile mills were being opened.

"They can't find [enough] skilled workers for textile factories in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot," the premier said, adding that this was all a result of the "conscious effort" of the government to increase exports and keep the rupee stable.

The prime minister said there had been a "record" current account deficit when the PTI assumed power. He said this depreciated the rupee which caused prices of imports to rise, something which impacted the poor the most.

"Our people suffered through a tough time. We realised that until our reserves are not built up, we won't get investment in the correct way," he said. The long term solution for this was to "increase exports".

He also pointed out the record repayment of debt his government had achieved, saying around Rs6,000 billion in debts had been repaid.

The premier said the success of the RDA initiative was due to the efforts of overseas Pakistanis but added that "there is still great potential left [to be tapped]".

He said his interaction with overseas Pakistanis had always been present since his days as a cricketer. "When I started fund raising for Shaukat Khanum [Memorial Cancer Hospital], they were the biggest donors, so I realised that this was a major potential."

He urged the SBP to create a specialised cell to address the issues of overseas Pakistanis and to facilitate them, especially those abroad who wanted to send remittances back. "The faster you do this the more the amounts will increase," said the prime minister.

Imran said more could be done to advertise the RDA initiative to overseas Pakistanis and he believed that the electronic media currently was lagged behind in effectively providing information.

The premier also lauded the role played by banks in the RDA initiative and called upon them to use their profits to grow the economy. He said the role of the banks was critical to ensure success of two other initiatives by his government: Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and the development of small and medium (SME) industry.

"Foreclosure laws were a major hurdle," said the prime minister, adding that everyone dreams of buying their own house. He called upon banks to thus "participate fully" in the scheme because "it is the one thing that can pick up our growth rate."

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 18, 2021 01:28pm
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Feb 18, 2021 01:34pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, The day is he 99% right, expect a doomsday.
Reply Recommend 0
Adil Batliwala
Feb 18, 2021 01:38pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, You are also 100 % right. All prices are going up, hence economy is doing well [ Lesson no U: 212 Imronics -- Imran's Economics ]
Reply Recommend 0
Babu
Feb 18, 2021 01:39pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, if base is very low than percentage growth seems too high. Please give full picture. Do not mislead public with half baked truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Feb 18, 2021 01:40pm
PMIK always compares without facts or figures. Citizens need a fair and honest statement. Essential prices have skyrocketed and the spend on debt servicing is astronomical. Country is in doldrums. FMQ always touring to request loans and/or deferrals. As a matter of fact Bangladesh's growth is way ahead of the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
HKG
Feb 18, 2021 01:41pm
Any shame left in this man?
Reply Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Feb 18, 2021 01:42pm
Adress to Sri Lanka Parliament cancelled due to Covid 19. Please do not read too much into this.
Reply Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Feb 18, 2021 01:44pm
Export incentives making a big hole in state treasury. IK is playing a zero sum game to woo his supporters. End loser is citizens.
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Feb 18, 2021 01:45pm
The whole world knows about economic indicators. No need to dupe masses.
Reply Recommend 0
LaL salaam
Feb 18, 2021 01:46pm
Very true, he has taken pakistan so deep down, that only way is up.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Feb 18, 2021 01:50pm
He is right.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Baba
Feb 18, 2021 01:51pm
Selected Prime Minister Imran Khan feels that remittance from foreign countries leads to improvement of economic indicators. Selectors should have atlest installed someone who understands the basics of economics.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 18, 2021 01:55pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, I think from your point of view. But the situation says something different
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Feb 18, 2021 01:59pm
All the prices are also rising Sir.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 18, 2021 02:02pm
Love you Khan. Let the haters cry.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Feb 18, 2021 02:19pm
@The Mask, "No need to dupe masses." Look who is talking! Concentrate on your Führer Modi, the only leader who pushed India to the highest unemployment in 45 years and its first recession, the deepest recession in its independent history and the only country in recession in South Asia!
Reply Recommend 0

