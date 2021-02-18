Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 18, 2021

PML-N's Senator Mushahidullah Khan passes away in Islamabad

Dawn.comPublished February 18, 2021Updated February 18, 2021 08:00am
In this file photo, PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan speaks in the Senate. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan speaks in the Senate. — DawnNewsTV/File

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan passed away in Islamabad early Thursday morning at the age of 68, according to Radio Pakistan.

The cause of death was not immediately clear. Mushahidullah had been awarded a ticket by the PML-N to contest the upcoming Senate elections on a general seat.

The news was also confirmed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. In a tweet, she prayed tribute to the senator's services, calling him the "loyal and exceptional companion" of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

"I am shattered to hear the sad news. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection and love. Huge, huge loss," she said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed grief over the demise of the senator. In a statement, he said said Mushahidullah was a seasoned politician and a good human being. He also prayed for the departed soul, Radio Pakistan reported.

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that the party had lost a "very brave, loyal and shrewd parliamentarian". He offered prayers for the deceased.

MNA Mohsin Dawar said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Mushahidullah's passing. "It’s a huge loss. Our heartfelt condolences [go out to] his family and all PML-N workers," he said.

Profile

An outspoken and aggressive PML-N loyalist, Mushahidullah was not a man known to mince words. He had no qualms about hitting his opponents below the belt and it seemed that this unflinching, aggressive loyalty is what endeared him to the Sharif brothers all these years.

Following the Oct 1999 coup staged by retired General Pervez Musharraf, when most of the Sharifs’ comrades-in-arms jumped ship and joined the king’s party, Mushahidullah chose to take on the military strongman head on.

Within 24 hours of General Musharraf taking over, on Oct 13, Mushahidullah convened a press conference where he was less than flattering about the newly-imposed military regime and summarily resigned from the two lucrative positions he held at the time; as administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and as adviser to the Ministry of Labour and Manpower.

For his troubles, he was imprisoned and, by his own admission, had to endure several “atrocities” perpetrated by the military regime of the time.

Even though well-respected in party circles, his temper and lack of a filter when it came to making public statements often landed him in hot water. From quarrelling with fellow guests on TV talk shows to provoking opposition parliamentarians on the floor of the house, his fellow party leaders said that he seldom played nice.

Mushahidullah was a trusted aide of Nawaz ever since the latter was forced into exile. First appointed party information secretary and later made a senator in 2009, he also served as the party spokesperson for many years.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Ominous ides
18 Feb 2021

Ominous ides

Wartime conditions have been created during peacetime.
The party ends
18 Feb 2021

The party ends

The IMF seems to be saying that the incremental quantum of exports cannot justify the scale of “incentives” for ...
Of civil services reform
18 Feb 2021

Of civil services reform

Of what use are bureaucracy reforms if the state subscribes to primitive theories of crime and punishment?

Editorial

18 Feb 2021

IMF agreement

WITH a staff-level agreement between the government and the IMF staff, Pakistan is now set to re-enter the programme...
18 Feb 2021

Cautious hope

IT appears that Covid-19 cases in Pakistan are falling after a terrifying winter spike, with the positivity ratio...
18 Feb 2021

Pro-women laws’ application

LEGISLATION is only as effective in so far as it is implemented. On that score, women’s rights legislation in...
Updated 17 Feb 2021

Increased remittances

There are reports that the State Bank is planning to conduct a study to analyse the remittance growth factors.
17 Feb 2021

Vaccine concerns

IT is reassuring to see the Covid-19 vaccine recipient pool expanding further. Thus far, around 38,000 healthcare...
17 Feb 2021

Person-specific ordinance

THE PTI government has issued an ordinance to reappoint the prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau...