Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 18, 2021

Imran’s planned speech in Lankan parliament cancelled

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished February 18, 2021Updated February 18, 2021 07:56am
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s planned address to the Sri Lankan parliament, during his upcoming visit to the island country, has been cancelled. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s planned address to the Sri Lankan parliament, during his upcoming visit to the island country, has been cancelled. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s planned address to the Sri Lankan parliament, during his upcoming visit to the island country, has been cancelled.

Mr Khan is scheduled to travel to Colombo on a two-day trip from Feb 22.

Besides his meetings with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and attending an investors’ conference, he was to address the Sri Lankan parliament on Feb 24.

It is said that the speech to parliament had been included in Mr Khan’s itinerary on Pakistan government’s request. However, it was later cancelled, according to Sri Lankan media. Media reports from Sri Lanka give different reasons for the cancellation of Mr Khan’s address.

PM is scheduled to visit Colombo on a two-day trip from 22nd

Sri Lanka’s daily Express quoted Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage as having said that Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had requested for cancellation on the pretext of Covid-19.

However, the same newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying that there were elements within the Sri Lankan government, who did not want the speech to take place as they feared that doing so could further harm ties with India, which have already been strained after the cancellation of a deal over the East Container Terminal in Colombo port.

It was expected that Mr Khan would raise the Kashmir issue during his speech, which could have upset Delhi. Similarly, giving opportunity to the Pakistani prime minister, Express newspaper said, could have been implied as giving Mr Khan parity to Mr Modi.

But, another speculation doing the rounds is that the Sri Lankan government was concerned about Mr Khan speaking about the rights of Muslims in Sri Lanka, who have faced abuses at the hands of Buddhist majority, rising anti-Muslim sentiments, and biased government actions.

The Sri Lankan government had, moreover, made its compulsory cremation rule for those dying from Covid-19 applicable to Muslims in the country. The government, however, earlier this month exempted the Muslims from cremation and allowed them to bury their dead after a global outcry over the issue.

Mr Khan had welcomed the Sri Lankan government’s decision. “We welcome Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s assurance given in Sri Lankan parliament today, allowing Muslims to bury those who died from Covid-19,” he had tweeted.

Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri could not be reached for comments.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Raju
Feb 18, 2021 07:59am
So one more reason to blame Modi, RSS , fascist ,.....
Reply Recommend 0
wiserneighbour
Feb 18, 2021 07:59am
Fear should be there.India is not a walk over.
Reply Recommend 0
Bhadrakumar Patel
Feb 18, 2021 08:01am
Modi magic on display.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Ominous ides
18 Feb 2021

Ominous ides

Wartime conditions have been created during peacetime.
The party ends
18 Feb 2021

The party ends

The IMF seems to be saying that the incremental quantum of exports cannot justify the scale of “incentives” for ...
Of civil services reform
18 Feb 2021

Of civil services reform

Of what use are bureaucracy reforms if the state subscribes to primitive theories of crime and punishment?

Editorial

18 Feb 2021

IMF agreement

WITH a staff-level agreement between the government and the IMF staff, Pakistan is now set to re-enter the programme...
18 Feb 2021

Cautious hope

IT appears that Covid-19 cases in Pakistan are falling after a terrifying winter spike, with the positivity ratio...
18 Feb 2021

Pro-women laws’ application

LEGISLATION is only as effective in so far as it is implemented. On that score, women’s rights legislation in...
Updated 17 Feb 2021

Increased remittances

There are reports that the State Bank is planning to conduct a study to analyse the remittance growth factors.
17 Feb 2021

Vaccine concerns

IT is reassuring to see the Covid-19 vaccine recipient pool expanding further. Thus far, around 38,000 healthcare...
17 Feb 2021

Person-specific ordinance

THE PTI government has issued an ordinance to reappoint the prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau...