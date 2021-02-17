In pictures: Myanmar citizens stage mammoth rallies to protest military coup

Myanmar's anti-coup protesters returned to the streets in force on Wednesday, staging the biggest demonstrations since troops fanned out around the country to quell opposition to the new military junta.
Much of the country has been in open revolt since the army deposed Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's government at the start of the month and charged her under an obscure import law.
Tens of thousands rallied in Yangon, some blockading roads with vehicles to stop security forces from moving around the nation's biggest city. Police and soldiers were spotted near a key protest junction but appeared to be hanging back, looking on as demonstrators streamed past.
“We have to fight until the end,” Nilar, a 21-year-old student who asked not to use her real name, told AFP. “We need to show our unity and strength to end military rule. People need to come out on the streets.”
Protesters block a major road during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 17. — AFP