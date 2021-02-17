In pictures: Myanmar citizens stage mammoth rallies to protest military coup

“We have to fight until the end,” says a young protester.

Myanmar's anti-coup protesters returned to the streets in force on Wednesday, staging the biggest demonstrations since troops fanned out around the country to quell opposition to the new military junta.

Much of the country has been in open revolt since the army deposed Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's government at the start of the month and charged her under an obscure import law.

Tens of thousands rallied in Yangon, some blockading roads with vehicles to stop security forces from moving around the nation's biggest city. Police and soldiers were spotted near a key protest junction but appeared to be hanging back, looking on as demonstrators streamed past.

“We have to fight until the end,” Nilar, a 21-year-old student who asked not to use her real name, told AFP. “We need to show our unity and strength to end military rule. People need to come out on the streets.”

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in front of the government administration office in Twante township, Yangon region on February 17. — AFP

A group of school teachers hold up signs during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw on February 17. — AFP

Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17. — Reuters

Demonstrators display a banner with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday. — AP

People block a bridge with their cars during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 17. — AFP

This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of a street mural that reads “We Want Democracy” near the Myanmar Institute of Information, in Yangon on February 16. — AFP/Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Demonstrators with placards sit on the railway tracks in an attempt to disrupt train service during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Wednesday, Feb 17. — AP

Demonstrators hold up placards depicting elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. — Reuters

Myanmar citizens protest against the military coup in front of the UN office in Bangkok, Thailand February 17. — Reuters

Demonstrators hold placards with the image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. — Reuters

Demonstrators stand next to a writing on the street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17. — Reuters

Myanmar punks take part during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 17. — AFP

Protesters block a major road during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 17. — AFP

Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute while standing behind a banner during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17. — Reuters

Protesters block a major road during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 17. — AFP